'Red-hot momentum': GOP committee unleashes effort to win back White House with 'game-changing' tool

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) is launching a "game-changing" new tool designed to help Republican candidates up and down the ballot communicate with voters ahead of the 2024 election.

The GOP committee announced the launch of VotePro on Friday, a new "one-stop shop" for Republican committees and candidates to customize websites and develop easy-to-use resources for voters.

The "fee-free" tool will allow Americans to complete various tasks that guarantee they are election day ready, including portals to "register to vote, check voter registration status, request a mail ballot, commit to vote early in person or on Election Day, find their Early Vote location, find their Election Day voting location," according to a press release shared first with Fox News Digital.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said that the new system will "turn out the vote like never before."

"As a grassroots leader and former State Chairman, I know that delivering vital resources across the Republican ecosystem will help us turn out the vote like never before in November," Whatley said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "No matter how Republicans decide to cast their ballot—in person, by mail, early, or on Election Day—we will urge Republicans to lock in their vote for President Trump."

The RNC is hunkering down in their support for former President Trump, noting that the tool will be used to aid his third presidential bid.

Susie Wiles, Trump campaign senior advisor, also said that the tool will play a major role in the former president's 2024 campaign.

"The Trump Campaign and RNC are partnering like never before to spread President Trump’s message far and wide," Wiles said in a statement alongside the launch Friday. "President Trump has a proven track record of energizing voters and getting them to the polls. Tools like VotePro are a game-changing addition to our arsenal for translating this red-hot momentum into votes cast."