'You need to stop': Gov. Noem lashes out during heated interview over book anecdote about killing dog

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., lashed out Tuesday during a contentious interview after being pressed on a series of questions about her controversial new book, "No Going Back."

FOX Business' Stuart Varney asked the Republican governor about a viral section of her book where she discussed shooting her ranch dog, which was detailed in an excerpt released last week.

When asked about people questioning her political future and her vice presidential aspirations, Noem snapped, saying, "I don't think you have the facts straight."

In her new book, officially released Tuesday, Noem described shooting her dog after it attacked a neighbor's chickens. The story drew an immediate backlash from lawmakers, but the governor said that story was included "because a lot of politicians have run from the truth."

"I don't think you have the facts straight. This was a vicious, dangerous dog. That was a working dog. And I had to make a choice between the safety of my children and an animal that was killing livestock and attacking people," Noem told Varney. "So it's included because a lot of politicians have run from the truth. They want to try to hide from tough decisions."

Varney pressed Noem on the age of the dog after she said it was an "adult," and she then confirmed it was 14 months old when it was put down.

"I'm proud of this book," Noem said. "I know that a lot of people are using attacks to try to take me down because they're scared of me. I have so much support and all I've done is won."

The two then went back and forth over the topic, before Noem called it "ridiculous."

"Enough Stuart, this interview is ridiculous, what you are doing right now. So you need to stop. It is," she said when asked if she talked to former President Trump about the dog.

Trump is considering Noem as one of his potential picks for vice president, which was confirmed when the former president released his short list of candidates for his 2024 ticket.

After the dog story prompted bipartisan backlash from members of Congress, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told CNN, "I don’t see how it helps" her standing with voters.