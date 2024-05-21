Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Trump-endorsed Brian Jack advances to Georgia GOP primary runoff

Jack, endorsed by Trump, works as a senior adviser for the former president's re-election campaign

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Andrew Murray Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Georgia Appeals Court will review the Trump case Video

Georgia Appeals Court will review the Trump case

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie says the Trump Georgia election case will most likely be delayed on 'Special Report.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Trump Senior Adviser Brian Jack has advanced to the GOP primary runoff election for Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.

Jack, who was endorsed by the former president, will be running against Mike Dugan on June 18 after a winner was not declared in Tuesday's election.

The Peach State seat was vacant after Republican Drew Ferguson announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024. 

Before jumping into the congressional race, Jack served as the White House political director under former President Trump.

EMBATTLED TRUMP PROSECUTOR FIGHTS TO KEEP JOB AS GEORGIA AMONG FIVE STATES HOLDING ELECTIONS TUESDAY

trump advisers

Senior advisers for former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, Brian Jack, second from left; Jason Miller, third from left; Susie Wiles, fifth from left; and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino take the stage for a primary night party at the Sheraton Jan. 23, 2024, in Nashua, N.H.  (Chip Somodevilla)

The Republican, who works as a senior adviser to the former president's re-election campaign, received an endorsement from Trump. 

IN GEORGIA, FIERCE STATE SUPREME COURT RACE, REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY TOP BALLOTS

The Trump-endorsed win came in Georgia, a state where the former president is facing charges related to allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Congressional candidate Brian Jack served as the White House political director for former President Trump. (Brian Jack for Congress)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

District Attorney Fani Willis, who is spearheading the Georgia case against Trump, is also up for re-election and won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics