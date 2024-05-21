Trump-endorsed Brian Jack advances to Georgia GOP primary runoff

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Trump Senior Adviser Brian Jack has advanced to the GOP primary runoff election for Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.

Jack, who was endorsed by the former president, will be running against Mike Dugan on June 18 after a winner was not declared in Tuesday's election.

The Peach State seat was vacant after Republican Drew Ferguson announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Before jumping into the congressional race, Jack served as the White House political director under former President Trump.

EMBATTLED TRUMP PROSECUTOR FIGHTS TO KEEP JOB AS GEORGIA AMONG FIVE STATES HOLDING ELECTIONS TUESDAY

The Republican, who works as a senior adviser to the former president's re-election campaign, received an endorsement from Trump.

IN GEORGIA, FIERCE STATE SUPREME COURT RACE, REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY TOP BALLOTS

The Trump-endorsed win came in Georgia, a state where the former president is facing charges related to allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

District Attorney Fani Willis, who is spearheading the Georgia case against Trump, is also up for re-election and won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.