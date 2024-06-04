Montana's GOP governor fends off challenge from the right, wins primary race

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana., won the Republican primary in the state's gubernatorial race.

Gianforte was first elected to serve as governor of the Big Sky State in 2020, flipping the seat red and ousting the Democrat who occupied the seat for several years.

Before becoming the state's 25th governor, Gianforte was a businessman and spent decades working in the private sector.

In securing the Republican nomination, Gianforte defeated state Representative Tanner J. Smith in the Tuesday night primary.

The Governor was backed by former President Donald Trump in his 2020 race, but has not yet received an endorsement from the 2024 GOP presidential nominee at this point in the race.