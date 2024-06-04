Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Montana's GOP governor fends off challenge from the right, wins primary race

Gov. Greg Gianforte has served as Montana's governor since 2020

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Andrew Murray Fox News
Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana., won the Republican primary in the state's gubernatorial race.

Gianforte was first elected to serve as governor of the Big Sky State in 2020, flipping the seat red and ousting the Democrat who occupied the seat for several years.

Before becoming the state's 25th governor, Gianforte was a businessman and spent decades working in the private sector.

TRUMP, BIDEN FACE TESTS IN FINAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Montana Republican Governor Greg Gianforte speaks at the ceremony to honor the four airmen killed in a 1962 B-47 crash at 8,500 feet on Emigrant Peak, on July 24, 2021 in Emigrant, Montana. (William Campbell/Getty Images)

In securing the Republican nomination, Gianforte defeated state Representative Tanner J. Smith in the Tuesday night primary.

The Governor was backed by former President Donald Trump in his 2020 race, but has not yet received an endorsement from the 2024 GOP presidential nominee at this point in the race.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

