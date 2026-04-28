Sabres fans jump in as anthem singer's mic craps out during 'O, Canada'

While it wasn't that long ago that the "Star-Spangled Banner" was getting booed north of the border, here in the US of A, fans are happy to jump in and belt out "O, Canada" when the anthemist's microphone decides it doesn't feel like working.

It's the neighborly thing to do.

On Tuesday night, the Buffalo Sabres welcomed the Boston Bruins to town for Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series.

The Sabres came into the night with a 3-1 lead and a chance to close things out, but first, there of course had to be the pregame ceremonies, including the singing of the U.S. and Canadian anthems... even though neither team plays in Canada.

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It's a Sabres' tradition to always play both regardless of the opponent, probably because you can wing a football from Buffalo into Canada if you've got a nice breeze behind you.

So, that's what they did, and right away there was a problem: the mic crapped out several times.

Hey, the Sabres are on the verge of their first playoff series win since the 2007 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Even the microphone is a little anxious.

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Fortunately, the crowd did something very cool and chimed in to help out anthem singer Cami Clune.

Now, we can throw our tinfoil caps on for a second because, miraculously, the microphone got it together for the U.S. national anthemnational anthem.

Coincidence?!

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Yeah, of course it was.

But a cool moment nonetheless, and perhaps it was the good vibes permeating the building, but the home team got off to a very quick start.

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Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring with a power-play goal just under four minutes into regulation.

The Bruins managed to keep it tight through the end of the first, with the Sabres taking that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.