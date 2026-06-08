Nelly Korda is officially the most important US female golfer in modern history, WVU guy's raccoon & lobster

It's time to get back to the grind with an edition of Monday Screencaps that appreciates what we're seeing from the world of women's golf where we officially have a U.S. female superstar. Sunday, at Riviera, Nelly Korda took a massive step towards becoming the face of U.S. women's golf for the next 50 years by winning her first U.S. Women's Open title, which is now her first real women's golf major.

We're not going to count the women's PGA Championship she won in 2021. I have no idea what the Chevron Championship is, so it's not a major like Wikipedia assures me it is. That all changed Sunday. A straight, white female golfer, who posts bikini photos and has shown encouragement to Donald Trump's granddaughter, is on top of the golf world.

Let this sink in: Just five U.S. women golfers have reached No. 1 in the world since the women's world golf rankings were first released 20 years ago. Korda is currently No. 1. At the U.S. Open, American golfers have won the title nine times this century. South Korea has won it 10 times.

American women's golf officially has its Tiger Woods, minus the marriage and car drama.

LPGA STAR NELLY KORDA SIZZLES ON THE BEACH, DEMS WON'T STOP DANCING & GIA DUDDY WHIPS UP A BIKINI LUNCH

No, I didn't get shot in Toledo this weekend

I know some of you were wondering if I got caught up in the mass shooting at a Toledo festival. Trust me, I wouldn't go into this neighborhood unless I was on assignment covering a SWAT team story. Despite what the elite Whites living in 120-year-old mansions will tell you, it's a complete war zone where this went down. Teenagers run wild with guns and don't think twice to unload their weapons.

– Jim T. in San Diego writes: Hope you weren't in Toledo today. Scary stuff.

Kinsey: Nope, I was on the south side of the Maumee River enjoying a beautiful Saturday night on the patio listening to Yacht Rock and looking at Mrs. Screencaps' flowers.

TARA REID HAS PEOPLE TALKING AFTER HER LATEST RED CARPET APPEARANCE, PARENTS FIGHT AT TOLEDO SCHOOL & MEAT

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Mrs. Screencaps and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by picking out a 400 lb. boulder

The final total, with shipping, for the boulder, a massive stepping stone we needed to cap off a path, and a few other rocks to fill in some gaps we had came to $450 and change. Could we have spent the money on a hotel room for a weekend getaway? Sure, but now we have a massive rock that we'll get enjoyment out of for years, and years to come.

Trust me, two nights at some Lake Michigan hotel would be nice, but then you go home and you're left with a few photos. Now we have a rock for the rest of our lives. This boulder will be the boulder that just keeps giving back to our marriage for years to come.

I'll post photos when it arrives this week. By the way, a 400-pound boulder isn't as big as it sounds.

Screencaps reader shares a story of hitting a parked car with a tee shot at St. Andrews

– Michael in Utah emails: On the 18th tee at the Old Course in St. Andrews I hit a crazy slice where it hit a van parked on the road and bounced back into play. I asked my caddy if I should leave a note and he said, "No, they are not supposed to f’ing park there." My 3-iron next to the road may be the most nervous golf shot I have ever hit. Salvaged a bogey.

Kinsey: True story from Sunday. I was playing in an outing with neighbors when we pulled up to the 18th tee box. I say to my cartner, who's a realtor on the side, that there's no way anyone could hit a house to the left with a drive. We agreed that it was so far left that it was safe, but still had a nice view of the course.

Then, our neighbor Mike, who didn't hear that conversation, proceeds to step up on the tee box and hit an absolute rocket due left and directly off the roof of an attached barn. If it would've hit the siding, it would've sounded like a rocket exploding in Iran.

It's a shot that I'll never forget. I'm still trying to figure out how Mike was able to turn his body left and keep the club face closed at the same time for one of the most incredible shots off a house I've ever seen.

– Voiceover Guy Mike L. tells us: I've never hit a truck or car while playing golf, but I have tagged a house before. I was playing in a tournament and our foursome was on the 1st tee. My friend and I decided to tee off at the same time, he's a righty and I'm a lefty. His goes down the fairway and mine makes a beautiful arch to the left, and then hits the house. Hit a quick second and the others hit and we make our way down toward our balls. Luck was on our side that day, no one was out yelling at us for being such crappy golfers. Also, as a side note, I never mark my balls.

U.S. men's national team saves the world with its gay pride unis in Chicago

– Mike from West Lafayette, IN checks in: I took the family to see US v. Germany at Soldier Field Saturday. Great atmosphere, pretty good weather, and a pretty good game. The only issue was all the pride stuff from the US Soccer organization. The US Soccer emblem was redesigned from red, white, and blue to rainbow colored. The numbers on the backs of player jerseys were rainbow, and there were constantly pride/rainbow graphics popping up on the jumbotron. Then you look around, and not one single person (of 65,000) at the game is wearing anything rainbow or pride themed. Not a single one. There's absolutely no demand for this, it's just foisted upon us by our cultural overlords. We go to enjoy the game, they tell us how we're going to enjoy it.

FOX NEWS SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER: LPGA TOUR'S GENDER-ELIGIBILITY POLICY BARS 'PLAYERS ASSIGNED MALE AT BIRTH'

It got me thinking about the reach and influence of your column (and Outkick as a whole). You could declare July to be Traditional Values Month and start an entire movement for us. Traditional Values like: traditional families, small government, low taxes, hard work, nice lawns, cold beers, trust in God, masculinity, being a good Dad... I think it would pair nicely with 4th of July 250 coming up. Great work as always, love the column.

Kinsey: In a wild twist, it doesn't look like Germany celebrated gay pride in this match. Do the Germans hate the gays because they didn't change their jersey colors to an Alphabet Mafia rainbow color scheme? You tell me.

What a great weekend it was for the TNML

Between Twitter and Facebook, the league added somewhere around 200-300 new followers since Friday's league recap post. The post ended up on Google Discover and over 200,000 people saw that post. It's still going. People are fascinated by the statistics I shared inside the post.

THURSDAY NIGHT MOWING LEAGUE WANTS 40 MILLION AMERICANS TO STOP WASTING WEEKENDS ON THEIR LAWNS

Mowing on Thursday will change your life. Don't trust me. Trust the data.

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That is it this morning. The heat officially cranks up this week as the heat index rises into the upper 90s. It just so happens that my rec team has three games this week. God help me. Let's get through this.

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Go have an incredible day.

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