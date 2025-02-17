Team USA falls to Sweden; still set to face Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Team USA lost its first game in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday night, falling to Sweden, 2-1, at the TD Garden in Boston.

However, despite the blemish on the record, they will still be playing in the championship game on Thursday night in the same arena against Canada, who they defeated, 3-1, on Saturday.

Team USA wasn’t at full strength in this matchup, as Matthew Tkachuk was absent from the bench with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews also took the night off to battle an illness.

Also, his brother, Brady, was injured early in the first period during an attack in Sweden’s zone, which is worth monitoring heading into that title game against Canada.

Still, it was the U.S. getting on the board first thanks to Chris Kreider, the New York Rangers star, who scored his first goal of the tournament.

Kreider hadn’t played yet in the tournament, but was needed with the number of forwards out. And he wasted no time getting involved, scoring before one minute ticked off the first period clock.

Zach Werenski had gotten a pass from Jack Eichel and took a shot on net that was saved by Samuel Ersson, but the deflection went right to Kreider’s stick. Kreider didn’t waste any time, one-timing the deflection to find the back of the net.

But Sweden made sure to take the lead into the locker room after the first period after Jesper Bratt sniped his first goal of the tournament with just 56 seconds left to play.

That goal gave Sweden the lead after Gustav Nyquist tied things up earlier with his first goal of the tournament as well.

The second and third periods both went scoreless, but Team USA was threatening late in the third when Jake Oettinger was called back to the bench to allow an extra U.S. attacker on the ice.

Multiple chances were seen with the 6-on-5, but Sweden was able to thwart any comeback from the U.S. to come away with its first win of the tournament.

Prior to this matchup, Sweden had lost to both Canada and Finland in overtime, which gave them two points total.

It may be a loss, but Team USA will be pitted against Team Canada in what’s expected to be another fiery clash after what transpired over the weekend.

Three fights broke out in nine seconds, as United States players took exception to the Montreal crowd booing during "The Star-Spangled Banner." Canada got on the scoreboard first thanks to Connor McDavid, but Team USA responded with three unanswered goals to win the rivalry game.

Now, the scene will be Boston for this championship bout, and Canada, who defeated Finland, 5-3, earlier on Sunday, will be looking for some revenge and the ultimate bragging rights before the second half of the NHL season kicks off.

