Canada's Brandon Hagel on why he fought USA's Matthew Tkachuk: 'For the flag ... not for the cameras'

When the puck dropped in Montreal’s Bell Centre on Saturday night, Team Canada’s Brandon Hagel dropped his gloves along with Team USA’s Matthew Tkachuk.

It was the first of three fights that took place between the hockey rivals in nine seconds for their 4 Nations Face-Off matchup.

Because of the aggression and fists flying, not to mention the aggressive checking from both benches throughout the 3-1 win for the United States, many are wondering if we’re going to expect more of the same on Thursday night in Boston for the tournament’s championship game.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Hagel said that his decision to fight Tkachuk the moment the game started wasn’t to put on a show for those in the seats and watching at home.

There was pride for country.

"Listen, what happened the other night, I did it for the flag and not for the cameras," Hagel said.

Before that fight occurred, there was a lot of tension from Canadian fans booing the U.S. national anthem. Both teams have a strong sense of pride for the country they wear on their sweaters, so it’s understandable why Tkachuk, his brother, Brady, and J.T. Miller all fought someone in the first nine seconds of the game.

For Hagel’s bout, he was seen egging on the crowd after getting back on his skates, trying to use home ice to Canada’s advantage.

With roles reversed this time, as Team USA will be playing in Boston’s TD Garden against Team Canada, Hagel expects the same sense of pride from both squads.

"I think it’s going to be the same way," he said.

Whether that means immediate fights remains to be seen.

Matthew Tkachuk admitted that he "didn’t like it" when Canadian fans booed during "The Star-Spangled Banner," and after hearing a mixture of cheers and boos on Monday night during Team Canada’s matchup with Team Finland in the TD Garden, the U.S. fans could reciprocate on Thursday night.

Either way, Team Canada is looking for revenge and bragging rights as winners of this tournament after allowing three unanswered goals, with Connor McDavid’s goal kicking off the scoring, on Saturday night.

