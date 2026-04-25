Royals are a disaster this season, but Sunday's matchup with the Angels is the ideal spot to back them

Today is one of those Sundays in which you can probably park yourself in front of the television, on the couch, with a couple of beers, and be content. We have the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs and a ton of baseball games to choose from. Navigating those games can be a tough thing to do for sports bettors, but when you find a good one, you lock it in. I think I have one as the Angels are taking on the Royals in a Sunday game.

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The Angels are playing fairly well to begin the year. Before you start looking to lock up postseason tickets, just understand they are still hovering around .500. However, that’s still a bit more positive and successful than we’ve seen them in recent seasons. This is probably the best start since the 2023 season. Again, that doesn’t mean much, because it is so early. However, for this franchise, we need to search for some silver lining.

Tonight, they send out Reid Detmers to the hill in hopes of capitalizing on the little momentum they do have. Detmers is 1-2 for the season with a 4.08 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. The WHIP indicates to me that he might be the owner of some bad luck. Looking at his game log, it seems like he has alternated great starts with bad ones. In his season opener, he went 4.2 innings and allowed three earned runs. Then he went 6.2 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits. Against Atlanta, he went 4.1 innings and allowed six runs. The Yankees scored only one run over seven innings. In his most recent outing, he allowed four earned runs over six innings. Royals hitters have done well against Detmers, hitting .294 over 34 at-bats.

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The Royals are a bit of a disaster. They look like the worst team in the division, and they are in the same division as the White Sox and the Twins. Obviously, the season is still very young, but for a team with postseason aspirations, this is not the start they wanted to get off to. They have been particularly terrible on the road, but luckily for them, they are at home. Before this series, the team was winning 75% of its games at home.

The good news for them is that Seth Lugo is on the hill, and he has been fantastic for the Royals. He is 1-1 for the season with a 1.15 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. Lugo hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his five starts this season. Additionally, he has turned in four quality starts in five outings. Angels hitters have turned in a .182 batting average against him over 44 at-bats.

This is a game that the Royals should win. It is hard to back them right now, but this is the ideal situation. You get Kansas City at home, and you have their best pitcher on the mound. I think it is a great idea to play Lugo to hold the Angels to under 2.5 earned runs, and I also really like the Royals to win this game.

This is one where I wouldn’t be surprised to see them win on the run line. Kansas City hasn’t proven to be a team you want to back to this point, but I do think they have some significant edges in this game. Officially, I’ll take the Royals -0.5 through five innings, on the moneyline for the game, and under earned runs allowed for Lugo.

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