Rays' brutal stadium appears to cost Giants home run, leading to ejections

Tropicana Field struck again on Saturday night, leading to a heated moment among San Francisco Giants players and personnel during the team’s 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays may be the team who needs a new stadium in the most. The catwalk has proved to be a thorn in the sides of players since the team entered MLB in 1998. The Giants may agree with that notion after what happened in the second inning.

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Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos hit a fly ball that careened off the catwalk. Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins tracked the ball to the warning track, but he noticed the ball was going to drop in front of him. He adjusted and made the play for the out. Ramos was stunned and the Giants challenged the play, arguing that the play should have been ruled a home run.

The umpires upheld the out, causing an issue for Giants pitcher Adrian Houser and director of pitching Frank Anderson. The crew ejected both Houser and Anderson from the game as they argued the call from the dugout.

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"I was just kinda caught up in the fact that the center fielder kept going back and he came in and after that, obviously, I was trying to just get it all sorted," Giants manager Tony Vitello said after the game. "It all kinda got pretty hot pretty quick. I was just trying to figure out, ‘Can we take a look at it?’ And what can be done from there.

"And then, I kinda blacked out to be honest with you, amongst all the riff raff after something about ra-ra and pom-poms which had something to do with college or my behavior in the dugout but I’ve been on the field a lot of days in my life and any time I actually get to participate in the game, I get a little excited in the dugout so maybe that was part of it. I didn’t have anything contextual, I just wanted to know what happened."

San Francisco’s lone run in the game ended the team’s 16-inning scoreless stretch.

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The Giants fell to 13-20 on the season. The Rays improved to 20-12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.