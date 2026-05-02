Kentucky Derby horse scratched after throwing jockey while getting loaded into starting gate

Things got very interesting even before the Kentucky Derby got underway when one of the horses reared up and threw his jockey as he was being loaded into the starting gate.

As the starting gate was being loaded up, Great White, ridden by jockey Alex Achard, appeared to get spooked by something, reared up, and fell backwards.

That sent Achard tumbling, with the 1,300-pound horse landing on his back and almost rolling on top of the jockey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

Fortunately, both Achard and Great White appeared to be OK after the incident, though the horse was immediately scratched and led away from the gate. The rest of the field was then loaded, and the race went off without incident.

Golden Tempo, who entered the race at 30-1, came away with the win.

Man, what a heart-in-mouth moment that was before the race even began.

For some reason, I think we forget just how big horses are because they're usually pretty cool. But now and then one decides, "Meh, I'm not doing this whole racing thing today," and rage-quits, just not always like that.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

It's always worth noting that Great White was one of the biggest horses in the field, so that was a lot of horse that nearly came down on its jockey.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Although even a small horse falling on you wouldn’t be fun, not even one of those mini horses.

Surely, vets will give Great White a thorough once-over after that, and hopefully Achard will get checked out as well, in horse racing’s version of the infield care center NASCAR drivers visit after a crash.