Jim Furyk shares the one reason he chose to accept U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy

Jim Furyk did not have to accept the U.S. captaincy for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

In fact, he had a glaring excuse not to. His first go-around as captain in 2018 was a nightmare as his American squad was embarrassed in France by Team Europe 17.5-10.5. From his captain's picks to his pairings, and certainly the result, everything went wrong for Furyk and his squad at Le Golf National.

Nevertheless, when the PGA of America called on Furyk to give the captain role another go in another Ryder Cup across the pond in Ireland, he didn't hesitate.

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While there is undoubtedly a redemption factor in all of this for Furyk, he didn't lean into that angle while explaining why he wanted to take on the challenge a second time.

"I think it’s really the players," Furyk explained during NBC's Kentucky Derby broadcast on Saturday. "I mean, I’ve gotten to know this generation really well through Presidents Cups, Ryder Cups. I love these guys. They show heart, grit, passion. I see how much they love to compete, and I know how badly they want to win the Ryder Cup. And so I love team sports. I love banding together, pulling together, being with these guys in the locker room. And that’s the reason."

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Furyk has been a vice captain on previous U.S. Ryder Cup staffs in years past, including in 2025 when the Americans lost to Team Europe at Bethpage Black in New York.

As a player, Furyk produced a Ryder Cup record of 10-20-4, but despite the multiple bad tastes the biennial event has left in his mouth, this stable of American players is one he very much believes in.

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The U.S. team room that Furyk will construct in 2027 will look nothing like it did in 2018, so, at the very least, he has that going for him.

The Americans have not hoisted the Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993. It's no secret that the jaunt across the pond in '27 will be a serious uphill battle for the red, white and blue, and while many see Furyk as a "sacrificial lamb" of sorts, it's a low-risk, incredibly high-reward situation for the 55-year-old.