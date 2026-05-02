Carolina Hurricanes drop the nation's next great novelty beer cup

There are still two first-round series that need to be decided, but the NHL is itching to get the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals underway.

The first series to get rolling is the first-ever postseason meeting between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers, and do you know what an occasion like this calls for?

Hell yeah, brother: beer skates!

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Don't overthink this one. Starting with Game 1, fans at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh can order up a big plastic skate full of beer, Das Boot style!

THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS CHALLENGE FANS TO EAT THREE CHEESESTEAKS AND THREE ORDERS OF FRIES IN A SINGLE GAME

It's beautiful.

At the risk of sounding like a total simpleton, I like how you can see the beer thanks to the see-through holder, and I bet you that thing makes light domestic draft beers taste at least 30% better.

Beer and hockey just go together, don't they?

Plus, we are living in the golden era of putting beer in hockey gear. Two years ago, the Hurricanes — who are like what you'd get if you put Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison together and made them focus on novelty hockey beer vessels — introduced the beer stick, which, as the name implies, is a stick full of beer.

And you already know that the lunatics — a term I use with the utmost respect and admiration — in Buffalo won't get left out of this discussion.

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The Sabres are moving on to the second round as well and will face the winner of the ongoing Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens series, and they've been selling Sabres-branded beer sabres.

And Buffalo fans who kept their beer sabres — and you'd be nuts not to keep those beauties for everyday use — may have been able to refill them with a little Molson Canadian. The Canadian beer company announced that they were giving Buffalo fans free beer during Game 6 against the Boston Bruins as a thank you for singing "O Canada" when the anthem singer's microphone crapped out.