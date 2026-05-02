Lebron James' Lakers teammates weigh in on GOAT debate

The LeBron James GOAT debate was reignited when the Los Angeles Lakers went up 3-0 on the Houston Rockets. Sports shows and fans couldn’t get enough of 41-year-old LeBron leading the Luka-less Lakers to what seemed like a clean sweep after they were considered the underdog going into the 4-seed vs. 5-seed Western Conference matchup.

Then the debate took a turn as the Lakers lost two in a row to the Rockets, despite the absence of Kevin Durant from the lineup.

Now, the conversation has reached its peak in this year’s playoffs after LeBron posted an impressive 28/7/8 stat line, including a team-best plus/minus (+26), in their decisive 98-78 victory in Game 6 in Houston.

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After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick informed the media that James’ teammates weighed in on the GOAT. Funny enough, they made their thoughts known with a specific sound.

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During the postgame press conference, Redick stated, "When we all went in [the locker room], I don’t know why, but the lights were off… Literally every single guy was going, "Bahhhh! Bahhhhh!"

Redick further elaborated on his team’s animalistic remarks by stating, "It speaks to [Lebron’s] greatness."

There’s no doubt that what LeBron is doing at age 41 in his 23rd NBA season is impressive. His longevity and his play in the first round, averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, has sparked heavy praise.

After highlighting his team’s praise of their seemingly ageless superstar, Redick weighed in on the GOAT debate himself saying, "To me, he’s had the greatest career of any NBA player. You can argue all you want, and I really don’t care to postulate on who’s the greatest of all time, but he’s one of, if not the greatest of all time."

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While I’m firmly planted in the Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time camp, I can recognize LeBron’s greatness. I have many criticisms of LeBron’s career, style of play, attitude, coachability, leadership qualities and political stances, but I will give him a golf clap for his first-round performance. If he wants a round of applause, and even a standing ovation, he’ll need to perform at a high level against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

If LeBron struggles individually against the Thunder, the same people in the media and beyond who praised him for beating a depleted Rockets team that played five of six games without its best player, Durant, should stay consistent and not lean on age or Dončić’s absence as excuses. In the meantime, rather than rehashing the MJ vs. LeBron debate, it’s worth appreciating the real heavyweight fight: LeBron versus Father Time, a battle he’s still, at least for now, holding at bay.