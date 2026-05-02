The Marshall Manning hype train is already hitting the timeline

Sometime last summer, I implored you to watch out for, nay, I warned you about the hype train that was approaching regarding a certain Manning offspring.

And the crazy thing is, I wasn't referring to Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning, either.

The Manning I was writing about was none other than Marshall, whose dad you may or may not have heard of.

A guy by the name of Peyton. Does he ring any bells?

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That's right, folks! Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner, had a son, and that son is now 15-years-old and throwing a football about as well as a teenager can.

I mean, are you surprised? His dad is Peyton Freaking Manning.

And, predictably, the hype surrounding Marshall is starting to reach a fever pitch before the kid has even gotten his driver's license.

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You can't go five posts on X these last few days without seeing fans lauding the young signal caller for his arm talent.

No. Stop. I can't do this again.

Not THIS soon after the Arch Manning hype train got done rolling into town.

It feels like just yesterday my Twitter timeline was bombarded by videos of Arch throwing against future engineering majors at Isidore Newman High School.

The fact that I have to endure this for the next three and a half years on social media almost makes me want to quit my job, move to Montana and go off the grid for a half decade.

In fairness, the kid does look really good spinning it out there.

He literally looks like the spitting image of his father, throw mechanics and all.

I can't get my hopes up as a Gator fan though, because the psychological torment Florida put his dad through while at Tennessee probably means he will never end up in Gainesville.

Peyton was probably telling Marshall he won't be a Florida Gator while he was still in the womb, for Christ's sake.

That also means his recruiting journey will be one that we have to endure for the next few years as well.

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"The Marshall Manning Sweepstakes" will dominate the news feed as his cousin Arch did before him.

I've said it before, and I will say it again, thank GOD Eli went and had four daughters, because I am praying this is the last time a young Manning has to go through the recruiting process.

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Then again, when Arch and Marshall end up having kids of their own, this cycle will just start all over again.

Oh, God. I need to lie down. Time is a flat circle.