The Miami Marlins have an NFL quarterback first pitch problem

Well, folks, it would appear as though the Miami Marlins are at it again.

And, no, I’m not talking about anything they’ve done on the field (though with how they got everyone’s hopes up to start the season only to come crashing back down to Earth deserves a separate article all on its own).

I’m speaking, of course about how the Fightin’ Fish have invited yet another NFL star to absolutely airmail his ceremonial first pitch, and this one is even worse than the last.

FERNANDO MENDOZA, THE NO 1 PICK OF NFL DRAFT TO THE RAIDERS, TASKED WITH RETURNING A LEGACY FRANCHISE TO GLORY

If you will recall, the Marlins brought the then-presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and South Florida native, Fernando Mendoza, out onto the mound to toss out a first pitch, and his efforts were roundly mocked online.

Not terrible by layman’s standards, but still a ball even if Wemby was in the batter’s box.

And don’t get me started on that form.

Not to be outdone, the Marlins invited newly minted Dolphins starter, Malik Willis, to their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night, and the intra-county signal caller said, "Hold my beer, Fernando."

Holy moly! I swear that throw gets worse every time I watch it.

MLB BROADCASTER SAYS SHE CONTEMPLATED RELOCATING TO DIFFERENT COUNTRY AFTER 'BOTCHED' CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH

Did Willis have money on throwing a ball as his first pitch? Or did he see a friend of his in the fifth row and try to send him a souvenir?

Either way, this is a brutal look for Willis.

And if you think my commentary is rough, wait until you see what the rest of the internet had to say when they saw this throw.

Being a Dolphins and Marlins fan, this is rough on multiple counts for me.

For my Marlins, it’s a good microcosm of how the season has been going since they started 8-5 and were the toast of the town.

MIAMI MARLINS MAY ACTUALLY BE CURSED

For my Dolphins, let’s hope it’s not a glimpse into how Willis will look under center this fall.

It’s all good, though. I’m sure no one will remember this anyway.

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I mean, come on, it’s not like anyone remembers 50 Cents' awful first pitch at the Mets game in 2014.

Oh, wait…