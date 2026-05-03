Giants' Jaxson Dart, Marissa Ayers rock flashy outfits during Kentucky Derby weekend

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend Marissa Ayers were dressed to the nines as they hit Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Dart was dressed in a pinstripe suit, a black button-down shirt and a white hat. Ayers had a light blue dress on with a black and white fascinator.

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In a separate video on TikTok, Ayers posted the two in a more colorful getup. Ayers was wearing a pink dress with a pink and white fascinator, while Dart was dressed in a darker pink suit with a light blue shirt and blue pants.

"Me and my derby Ken," she captioned the clip.

Dart and Ayers’ relationship came into the spotlight during the quarterback’s rookie season with the Giants. The two tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye for the longest time despite Ayers being on the sideline for Dart’s games.

The two went social media official in December.

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Ayers, who graduated from the University of Alabama in May, was a ring girl for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. She was seen in the ring for the Jahmal Harvery-Kevin Cervantes and the Paul-Anthony Joshua fights.

Ayers has appeared to hint at her romance with Dart, when she posted a photo of herself wearing an oversized Giants T-shirt. They both also liked an Instagram post by Betr, a sports gambling company, that referred to Ayers as Dart’s girlfriend.

Dart’s expectations will be heightened going into Year 2.

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He had 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns during his rookie year. He finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.