Padres manager Mike Shildt ejected after home run is shockingly overturned in loss to Giants

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was ejected from Monday night’s 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants — but few could blame him after a crucial home run was overturned.

In the second inning, Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts appeared to hit a ball just over the left-field wall at Petco Park—a much-needed boost after the Giants scored four runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead.

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos, however, looked back toward the infield, calling for fan interference. He believed a fan had altered the ball’s trajectory.

The play went to video review, and replay appeared to show that the fan never touched the ball. Instead, Ramos simply failed to make the catch. The ball deflected off his glove and landed in the first row.

The replay crew in Secaucus, New Jersey, saw it differently. Umpires overturned the home run, and the Giants’ 4-0 lead remained intact.

Shildt stormed out of the dugout immediately after the call and was automatically ejected. Under MLB rules, managers and players are prohibited from arguing video review decisions.

The overturned solo shot proved massive. San Diego rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to claw back into the game, but ultimately fell 4-3.

The loss was the Padres’ fourth straight, following a weekend sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a pivotal NL West series. San Diego entered the weekend atop the division but quickly slipped back into second place. Now, at 69-56, they trail the Dodgers by two games.

With the MLB season entering its final stretch before the postseason, every game carries weight—something Shildt and every World Series contender know all too well.

