Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick take in Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby weekend

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick spent their weekend together in Kentucky ahead of the first leg of horse racing’s prestigious triple crown.

Hudson posted a photo of the two walking on the track at Churchill Downs on Instagram and appeared to joke about the tough times the two have gone through since they began dating.

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"Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together," she captioned the collage.

Hudson was wearing a pink fascinator with a floral skirt, while Belichick was in a light blue suit and a pink shirt. Both of them were all smiles in the picture. The two appeared to be at Kentucky Oaks on Friday, before appearing in black outfits on Saturday for the Kentucky Derby.

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It was more than a year ago when Hudson and Belichick made unwanted headlines during a "CBS Mornings" interview, in which she interrupted questioning about how the two began dating. Belichick turned 74 last month, while Hudson turned 25.

Since then, the two have been in the spotlight.

Belichick is gearing up for his second season as the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football coach. He was 4-8 and failed to see any of his players from his first year get drafted into the NFL.

However, ESPN ranked the Tar Heels as having the 14th best recruiting class in 2026.

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The team is set to start the year in Ireland against the TCU Horned Frogs on Aug. 29.