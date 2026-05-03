Mets broadcaster needles team after batter fails to break bat over his knee in frustration

When you’re in a slump, the smallest things seem to never go right.

The New York Mets are in that position currently. New York is 11-22, 12.5 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and losers of six out of their last eight following a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

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Mets broadcaster Todd Zeile acutely noticed just how bad things were on Friday night after catcher Francisco Alvarez struck out swinging in the top of the fourth inning.

Alvarez whiffed on a sinker from Angels pitcher Walbert Ureña. Alvarez tried to break his bat over his knee, but couldn’t even get that done.

"You see him trying to break that over his knee," Zeile said on the broadcast. "That’s not going to feel too good. Can’t even break the bat correctly right now. Jeez."

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New York was able to storm back from a 3-0 deficit on Friday to win the game. However, the team lost by the same score in extra innings on Saturday night.

The Mets have one of the best lineups on paper, but cold bats in April and at the start of May have sunk the team lower and lower in the National League. New York doesn’t seem to have any answers for their offensive woes, but made clear the team was standing by manager Carlos Mendoza despite the loud calls to fire him.

"We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more," Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com. "We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change."

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The team suffered a 12-game losing streak from April 8 to April 21.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.