Bruins' Charlie McAvoy swings stick at Sabres' Zach Benson in violent outburst during playoff elimination

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most unique events in all of sports in that these teams can compete against each other and leave their literal blood, sweat, puke and tears on the ice for seven games, and, when it's all said and done, will meet at center ice to shake hands and congratulate one another on a hard-fought series.

While there are plenty of displays of sportsmanship after the final buzzer sounds, that doesn't mean relations are all that warm and fuzzy during the games.

That was on display in Game 6 of a first-round series between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Friday night.

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As time was winding down in the third period and the Sabres nursing a 4-1 lead, it looked as though the Bruins were headed towards another quiet, disappointing early exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the Sabres dumped the puck in deep to try and slot home another empty net goal, that's when all hell broke loose.

Buffalo's Zach Benson and Boston's Charlie McAvoy chased the puck into the zone and, while battling for position, Benson "slew-footed" McAvoy, causing the latter to lose his balance and go crashing into the boards.

What McAvoy did next can only be described as "assault."

JOSH ALLEN ANNIHILATES A BEER TO FIRE UP THE SABRES CROWD

That kind of swing would get you 5-10 in a state penitentiary if you tried it on the streets.

What in the world is McAvoy thinking there?

I mean, obviously, he isn't. Clearly, his wires just got crossed and he was ready to take his frustration out on Benson.

I will say Benson's slew-foot move wasn't exactly aboveboard either and is extremely dangerous, but to haul off and try to decapitate him with a hockey stick kind of feels like bringing a nuke to a knife fight.

Just drop the gloves and pound his face in like a normal hockey player.

Public opinion seems split on the matter. Some are saying McAvoy was justified while others are chastising him for losing his cool.

Well, would you look at that. The internet can't agree on anything, what a shock!

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Regardless, the Bruins and McAvoy will once again be golfing in May, while the Sabres have finally won a playoff series for the first time since George W. Bush was still in office.

Playoff hockey, you gotta love it! Even if it includes attempted facial reconstruction surgery by way of hockey stick.