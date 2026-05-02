ESPN's PK Subban gets LIT UP online for wardrobe choice during Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage

Close your eyes and think of some of the most famous sports broadcasters of all time.

Guys like Howard Cosell, John Madden, Bob Costas and many more might come to mind.

All of these guys are pros' pros; the best of the best. And they dress that way, too.

A suit and tie is almost a prerequisite for being a great and memorable sports broadcaster if you want to be taken seriously.

JASON DAY ASKED TO TONE DOWN MASTERS ATTIRE AFTER UNCONVENTIONAL CLOTHING CHOICE LAST YEAR

Apparently, no one handed that memo to ESPN's Stanley Cup Playoffs commentator, P.K. Subban, as the normally bombastic media personality had another vintage outfit on display for the whole world to see.

And when I say "another," I'm not speaking in hyperbole, because this man is known for his, shall we say, questionable wardrobe choices while on the air.

Take a look at what he pulled out of the closet a few weeks ago.

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Those pants would make John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever" blush.

With that in mind, Subban doubled down on the outlandish fit, and the whole Internet took notice.

Dear Lord! That man is wearing more satin than a honeymoon suite at a seedy Las Vegas motel.

Listen, I know I started this article by saying if you wanted to be respected in this business then you need to dress accordingly, but I honestly think Subban is one of the only guys who can pull this off.

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I know he's getting flamed online, but he actually looks pretty damn cool.

Subban's play style rubbed a lot of people the wrong way too, as he played a little close to the line (most great players do), so it's no surprise his clothing choices have the same effect on people.

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Sure, he's not going to be mistaken for Henrik Lundqvist and his Bond-villain-esque suit game, but props to P.K. for blazing his own trail.

Keep up the good work, Subes!