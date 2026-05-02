Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is now a college graduate

Now that it's May, we've hit graduation season. Many graduates or soon-to-be graduates will be replacing the stress and anxiety of completing college with the stress and anxiety of finding a job.

Good times.

But at least Shedeur Sanders knows he has some form of employment — yes, even if it's with the Cleveland Browns — and he was all smiles as he joined his classmates and graduated from the University of Colorado.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

First of all, congratulations to Shedeur and all the other graduating Buffaloes.

Do you need a college degree in this day and age? It depends on what you want to do.

SHILO SANDERS MAKES 'SANDWICH' COMMENT TO FEMALE IN VIDEO CRITICIZING BROTHER SHEDEUR

For some people, they're a necessity, but I feel like they're also being cheapened by the fact that more and more people are wasting time and money studying feminist poetry or non-binary physics or whatever.

Stop giving us radio-television majors a bad name.

But while the value of a college degree may be overstated compared to things like learning a trade, it's still a major accomplishment as far as committing and following through on something.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

As for Shedeur, he really didn't have to wrap up that degree if he didn't want to, so good for him getting it done.

This did get me wondering, though: Is he the first player in history to get his number retired and then graduate? He might be.

You'd think that schools would want to add someone to their list of distinguished alumni before they hoist their jersey to the rafters, but everything is different now.

Let's just go ahead and blame it on NIL.

Now, it's soon time for Sanders to go back to work, because he is going to have a battle on his hands to get under center, especially with rumors that Deshaun Watson is the early favorite to get the starting nod (that sound you heard was every Browns fan punching a wall).

And while getting ready for the season, Shedeur can probably expect another rite of passage: a call or text from your alma mater asking you for a donation.