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Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is now a college graduate

The second-year QB may be the first player to get his number retired before picking up his diploma

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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Now that it's May, we've hit graduation season. Many graduates or soon-to-be graduates will be replacing the stress and anxiety of completing college with the stress and anxiety of finding a job.

Good times.

But at least Shedeur Sanders knows he has some form of employment — yes, even if it's with the Cleveland Browns — and he was all smiles as he joined his classmates and graduated from the University of Colorado.

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First of all, congratulations to Shedeur and all the other graduating Buffaloes.

Do you need a college degree in this day and age? It depends on what you want to do.

SHILO SANDERS MAKES 'SANDWICH' COMMENT TO FEMALE IN VIDEO CRITICIZING BROTHER SHEDEUR

For some people, they're a necessity, but I feel like they're also being cheapened by the fact that more and more people are wasting time and money studying feminist poetry or non-binary physics or whatever.

Stop giving us radio-television majors a bad name.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walking off the field at Paycor Stadium

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But while the value of a college degree may be overstated compared to things like learning a trade, it's still a major accomplishment as far as committing and following through on something.

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As for Shedeur, he really didn't have to wrap up that degree if he didn't want to, so good for him getting it done.

This did get me wondering, though: Is he the first player in history to get his number retired and then graduate? He might be.

You'd think that schools would want to add someone to their list of distinguished alumni before they hoist their jersey to the rafters, but everything is different now.

Let's just go ahead and blame it on NIL.

Shedeur Sanders celebrating a touchdown during an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 8, 2025. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Now, it's soon time for Sanders to go back to work, because he is going to have a battle on his hands to get under center, especially with rumors that Deshaun Watson is the early favorite to get the starting nod (that sound you heard was every Browns fan punching a wall).

And while getting ready for the season, Shedeur can probably expect another rite of passage: a call or text from your alma mater asking you for a donation.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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