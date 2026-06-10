Victor Wembanyama kept telling Mitchell Robinson 'I'm in your head' after taking forearm to face

Anyone watching this NBA Finals could have told you this was coming for Victor Wembanyama.

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson, playing with one healthy hand this series, got a little "revenge" on Wemby in Game 4 with a nasty forearm to his face that earned a Flagrant 1 foul.

The young star learned nothing comes easy at Madison Square Garden. And if we're keeping score, Wembanyama has had his own share of questionable moments this postseason.

SPURS SNAP KNICKS' 13-GAME PLAYOFF WIN STREAK WITH GAME 3 VICTORY BEHIND VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S 32 POINTS

After the forearm, Wembanyama appeared to keep taunting Robinson by telling him he was "in his head."

Mitch Robinson saw extended action early after Karl-Anthony Towns picked up two first-quarter fouls. That early whistle thrust the Knicks fan favorite into a collision course with the Frenchy.

Robinson wasn't the only Knick who seemed fed up with Wembanyama.

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Jose Alvarado also got physical in Game 4, grabbing one of Wembanyama's legs during a hard foul.

The hostile Garden crowd has embraced Wembanyama as Public Enemy No. 1, showering him with boos throughout the series.

The bad blood had already been brewing before Game 4.

In Game 3, Wembanyama shocked Knicks fans by pushing Jalen Brunson to the floor without drawing a foul. The play sparked outrage inside the arena and across social media. An NBA review determined that Wembanyama did not commit a flagrant foul on the play, but that ruling did little to change opinions in New York.

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The Spurs star might've had a point as San Antonio took a 76-49 lead into halftime.

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