Keep hammering the over as the offenses continue to dominate the Stanley Cup

There was a viral video not too long ago that still has some people making the same comment even after its time has passed. Basically this guy gets a plate of food from his wife (I think) and he tries whatever the dish is. He immediately says something along the lines of "delicious, I'll have 14 more of them the same way." That's how I feel about the Stanley Cup Final. Give me 14 more of these games.

I know we only have three left, and I do think this will go the distance. The Golden Knights now have to go back on the road for a pivotal Game 5.

I'm not sure how reputable the site is, but Champsorchumps.us says that NHL series that have gone seven games in the past and were tied at 2-2 for Game 5 saw the winner take the series 82% of the time. Essentially that means whoever wins this game will hoist the Stanley Cup.

Being on the road is a challenge any time, but this one seems like it will be very tough. Vegas doesn't seem to be opposed to the challenge. They probably could've won both games in Carolina if they had some calls go their way. Realistically, they have had a chance to win all of the games. Sometimes the puck just doesn't bounce your way. I suggested that Carolina try a different goalie in Game 4 and they did. It may be time for Vegas to pull Carter Hart and give someone else a try as well.

The Carolina Hurricanes have lost more games in this series than they have in the three previous series. They have a never-say-die mentality, and truly are never out of games. The thing is, they jumped out to a big lead in this one, going up 3-1 in the first period and then relinquished it all in the second period. The Hurricanes put one more and an empty-netter to get the game 5-3.

Their defense, with a new goalie, only allowed 21 shots. Three of them still found the back of the net, but that is still a low number of shots to even allow. I'm intrigued to see how the Golden Knights respond to Brandon Bussi if he is in the net again. Three goals isn't terrible to allow, but based on how many shots he took, he still only had an .857 save percentage, which isn't very good.

We've basically been hammering the over on these games and winning. I don't really see a reason to stop. These offenses are both really good, and even with few shots, we are seeing eight or more goals in the games. I think this is another chance for us to take the over.

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Hart will likely still be in the net for Vegas, and I'd imagine Bussi will be as well. It isn't exactly like facing a starting pitcher for the second time in a row, but there are tendencies and things you pick up that a goalie does and you can implement a game plan around it. Give me the over 5.5 once again.