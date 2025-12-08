Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, Diego Pavia and Jeremiyah Love tapped as Heisman Trophy finalists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The four Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed on Monday night.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia, Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin will be going to New York City with hopes of hearing their names called as the winner of the prestigious award.

Two of the players will be competing for a national championship.

Mendoza led Indiana to an undefeated season and a Big Ten Championship over Ohio State this past Saturday. The team has the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Hoosiers star transferred to Indiana from Cal. He has 2,980 passing yards and an FBS-leading 33 touchdown passes this season. He’s only thrown six interceptions. He’s been instrumental in Indiana’s success this season as he’s helped piece together crucial wins despite late-game miscues.

Sayin is also competing for a national championship with the Buckeyes. Ohio State is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff after losing to Indiana in the conference title game. Sayin had to compete for the starting job in the summer and was thrust into the role without much collegiate experience.

With two star wide receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate at his disposal, Sayin managed to throw for 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns. He leads the nation with a 78.4 completion percentage.

Love proved to be the best running back in the nation despite Notre Dame missing out on a Playoff spot. The junior racked up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns for the Fighting Irish, increasing his numbers from his sophomore season.

Pavia is the wild card of the group. He’s been one of the most vocal voices in becoming a finalist for the award. He’s certainly helped put Vanderbilt in the national spotlight with his play over the last two years. In 2025, he threw for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday.