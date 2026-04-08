Diego Pavia's agent tells fans to 'stop the stupidity' after viral no-representation remark ahead of NFL Draft

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Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia drew attention on social media this week after saying he did not have representation ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. But his agent offered some clarity Wednesday, suggesting Pavia handled his own affairs during college.

Pavia made the comments during an appearance on Jon Gruden’s Barstool Sports show, "Gruden’s QB Class," while discussing his decision to return to Vanderbilt after the 2024 season.

"Everyone had a quarterback in the SEC. So, there was nowhere where I – I mean, there was a few places that I could go, but I knew where I wanted to stay. And so, I told the GM, ‘You guys kind of got me by the balls. You guys know [head coach Jerry Kill], [offensive coordinator Tim Beck] is here. You know, I'm coming back.

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"‘Let's find a fair number that I could come back for.’ And so, we worked it out," Pavia added, speaking about a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden asked if Pavia had an agent, but he said he did not.

"No, I'm representing myself. I didn't think it was fair that someone was going to represent me and take 5 to 10%. Ain't nobody taking my money. Tell you that."

HEISMAN TROPHY VOTER BLASTS VANDERBILT'S DIEGO PAVIA FOR F-BOMB REMARK IN FIERY COLUMN: 'PUNK MOVE'

The shocking decision surprised many, but Pavia’s agent posted on social media clarifying that the NFL prospect was speaking about his NIL negotiations, not his upcoming pro career.

"Please stop the stupidity. He didn’t have an NIL AGENT. I am his agent for the nfl," Malki Kawa, founder and CEO of First Round MGMT, said in a post on X.

It was announced in January on Pavia’s Instagram that he had signed with Kawa’s group ahead of the draft.

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Pavia was reportedly visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. He is predicted to be a late-round pick despite a standout season at Vanderbilt that saw him throw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns with eight interceptions while adding 862 rushing yards and 10 scores.