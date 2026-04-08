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NFL Draft

Diego Pavia's agent tells fans to 'stop the stupidity' after viral no-representation remark ahead of NFL Draft

Pavia's agent said the QB was referring to NIL deals, not his NFL Draft preparation

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia drew attention on social media this week after saying he did not have representation ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. But his agent offered some clarity Wednesday, suggesting Pavia handled his own affairs during college.

Pavia made the comments during an appearance on Jon Gruden’s Barstool Sports show, "Gruden’s QB Class," while discussing his decision to return to Vanderbilt after the 2024 season.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia celebrating on the field at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after the team’s win Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean)

"Everyone had a quarterback in the SEC. So, there was nowhere where I – I mean, there was a few places that I could go, but I knew where I wanted to stay. And so, I told the GM, ‘You guys kind of got me by the balls. You guys know [head coach Jerry Kill], [offensive coordinator Tim Beck] is here. You know, I'm coming back. 

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"‘Let's find a fair number that I could come back for.’ And so, we worked it out," Pavia added, speaking about a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden asked if Pavia had an agent, but he said he did not.

"No, I'm representing myself. I didn't think it was fair that someone was going to represent me and take 5 to 10%. Ain't nobody taking my money. Tell you that." 

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass during a football game.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

HEISMAN TROPHY VOTER BLASTS VANDERBILT'S DIEGO PAVIA FOR F-BOMB REMARK IN FIERY COLUMN: 'PUNK MOVE'

The shocking decision surprised many, but Pavia’s agent posted on social media clarifying that the NFL prospect was speaking about his NIL negotiations, not his upcoming pro career.

"Please stop the stupidity. He didn’t have an NIL AGENT. I am his agent for the nfl," Malki Kawa, founder and CEO of First Round MGMT, said in a post on X. 

It was announced in January on Pavia’s Instagram that he had signed with Kawa’s group ahead of the draft.

Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt Commodores warming up on football field at Neyland Stadium

Diego Pavia of the Vanderbilt Commodores warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

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Pavia was reportedly visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. He is predicted to be a late-round pick despite a standout season at Vanderbilt that saw him throw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns with eight interceptions while adding 862 rushing yards and 10 scores.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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