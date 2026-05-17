Jake Paul calls Conor McGregor ‘cokehead,’ accuses Dana White of hijacking Francis Ngannou's walkout

INGLEWOOD, CA — Saturday night's Netflix-MVP fight night delivered wild moments ranging from bloody fights to Nate Diaz sparking up a joint in the press conference room while his nose was still gushing after losing to Mike Perry in two rounds.

The internet mogul, Paul, was supposed to be celebrating the achievement of his promotional empire Saturday night when UFC boss Dana White inserted himself into the spotlight once again by announcing Conor McGregor’s UFC return fight on July 17 during the live-streamed event.

The bombshell news also broke during Francis Ngannou’s walkout.

After we at OutKick questioned Jake Paul over whether Dana had any secret intentions with the timing of the announcement, Paul went off on "insecure, little" Dana White.

"Oh, the cokehead is back," Paul told OutKick.

CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS 'ONLY' CONDITION FOR UFC RETURN NEARLY A YEAR AFTER BEING SIDELINED WITH TOE INJURY

Paul argued the announcement only showed how threatened the UFC feels by the momentum surrounding his promotion. The timing is anything but random. It managed to split the combat sports world’s attention between Paul’s event and White’s blockbuster UFC announcement.

"That's cool, bro. Drop the McGregor news during our event. It doesn't matter. That just shows how pressed they are, little insecure boys trying to piggyback off our event and put some news over top of us. It's not going to work, buddy."

DANA WHITE SAYS UFC FIGHTERS DELIBERATELY HIDE PAY FROM FANS TO AVOID GIVING 'HANDOUTS'

OutKick reached out to the UFC for a response.

After all, Ngannou famously left the UFC after a bitter contract dispute, making his entrance as news alerts about McGregor flooded social media.

The bad blood between the two isn’t new. It was fueled by Paul’s relentless trolling of White and his public crusade against the UFC’s fighter pay structure.

White has routinely dismissed his credibility, while Paul has spared no effort in portraying White as an exploitative leader.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That deep-seated animosity set the stage perfectly for White to disrupt Paul’s biggest moment yet.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela