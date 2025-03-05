Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Boxing

Dana White will make 'boxing great again,' Saudi official says after new promotion is announced

TKO Holdings partnered with the Saudis Wednesday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Dana White has stepped outside the octagon and into the ring.

The president of UFC and WWE's Nick Khan, who together lead TKO Holdings, have agreed to bring a boxing promotion to Saudi Arabia.

TKO announced Wednesday it entered a multiyear partnership with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, and Sela, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Dana White talks to the media

UFC CEO Dana White on stage during a UFC 300 news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.   (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"This is a strategic opportunity to reimagine the sport of boxing globally," TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said. "TKO has the deep expertise, promotional prowess and longstanding relationships. 

"Turki Alalshikh and Sela share our passion and vision for evolving the current model. Together, we can bring the sweet science back to its rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem."

Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh added, "I am very happy today. I give the flag of boxing to the best man who can handle it. 

"We have a tough job now. But I am sure he will be delivering to the people and the fans the magnificent league and get boxing great again.

"This landmark partnership between industry powerhouses sets the stage for an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans," Alalshikh continued. "Together, we are developing the next generation of talent and delivering world-class events at a time when the sport is primed for further disruption."

Dana White talks

UFC CEO Dana White on stage during a UFC 297 news conference at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre Jan. 18, 2024, in Toronto. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"The model is proven — to deliver the fights that the fans want to see. The best will fight the best. And the fighters will continue to move up the rankings and become world champions," White said.

Combat sports have been part of the Saudis' sports spectacle. Tyson Fury defeated Francis Ngannou there in October 2023. WWE also reached a deal with the Saudis to host events there, and the Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh in 2026. LIV Golf is also funded by the PIF, which also hosts an F1 race.

Alalshikh purchased Ring Magazine in November and will stage a May 2 boxing card in Times Square.

Dana White in the Octagon

UFC President Dana White with Jan Blachowicz of Poland after his split draw decision against Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The fighters on the card are known: Ryan Garcia against Rolando "Rolly" Romero in the main event; Devin Haney against Jose Ramirez in the co-main; and Teofimo Lopez against Arnold Barboza Jr. in a title fight as the opener.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

