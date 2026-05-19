NAACP asks Black athletes to boycott SEC, ACC powers in latest sports-as-politics pressure campaign

The NAACP is once again asking Black athletes to use sports as political leverage and put their own interests aside to advance the organization's radical left-wing agenda.

This time, college football country is the target.

The organization launched its "Out of Bounds" campaign Tuesday. It calls on Black athletes, recruits, families, fans, alumni and consumers to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in states it accuses of weakening black voting representation after the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais ruling. The NAACP identified Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Georgia as priority states.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Essentially, the NAACP wants elite Black athletes to avoid going to schools primarily in the SEC and ACC until politics change. Yeah, good luck with that.

The NAACP said the campaign is aimed at flagship public athletic programs generating more than $100 million in annual revenue and continuing to recruit Black athletes while their state governments, in the group’s view, "dismantle the political power of Black communities."

"The same power that built these programs can be redirected. And it will be," NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in the release.

The campaign’s primary ask is for top football and basketball recruits to withhold commitments from targeted programs (such as the University of Alabama, LSU, the University of Georgia and Florida State) until those states "restore fair congressional maps and meaningful Black representation." The NAACP is also asking current college athletes to consider the transfer portal and use their name, image and likeness (NIL) platforms to elevate voting rights. Fans, alumni and donors are being asked to stop buying tickets, merchandise and licensed apparel from targeted programs and redirect that money to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

It's somewhat ironic that an organization that claims to "advocate, agitate, and litigate for the civil rights due to Black America" is openly encouraging young Black men to potentially sacrifice their futures to advance a political agenda. Seems counterintuitive.

The Associated Press reported that the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips and NCAA President Charlie Baker. The letter threatened to oppose federal athlete-contract legislation (the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act, known as the SCORE Act) unless the conferences oppose GOP-led redistricting efforts in states with major conference members.

So, yes, the pressure campaign is pretty obvious.

The NAACP wants high school and college athletes, many of them teenagers, to take on state legislatures by threatening the economic engine of college athletics.

Of course, this is not a new strategy.

In 2021, the NAACP urged professional free agents to avoid signing with teams in Texas over voting laws, abortion policy and COVID-19 policies. The organization said at the time it sent a letter to the NFLPA, WNBPA, NBPA, MLBPA and NHLPA asking athletes to reconsider moving their families to Texas.

The message then was not subtle.

"If you are a woman, avoid Texas. If you are Black, avoid Texas. If you want to lower your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas," the NAACP letter said.

Then, in 2024, the organization called on Black student-athletes to reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida after the state’s DEI crackdown. That push came after the University of Florida dismantled its DEI department, and the NAACP argued that Florida’s public universities "rely on Black talent recruited to their athletics programs."

Now, the same general playbook is being expanded.

This time, the message is not just "avoid Texas" or "reconsider Florida." It’s a much broader call for Black athletes and fans to withhold support from public universities across much of the South.

The NAACP even gave the campaign a slogan: "No Representation. No Recruitment. No Revenue."

ESPN WRITER SAYS LANE KIFFIN SHOULD TRY TO STOP LOUISIANA FROM 'ERADICATING' BLACK VOTING POWER

At least the branding is clear.

The rollout wasn't quite as clean.

The NAACP’s own press release contained a date error, identifying the post as a "Press Statement May 19, 2026" at the top before dating the release "May 19, 2027" in the body.

That probably won’t be the biggest problem for the campaign, though.

The bigger issue is that the NAACP is asking elite athletes to make college decisions based on state-level politics, not coaching staffs, playing time, development, NIL opportunity, facilities, education, relationships or NFL preparation.

Try telling a five-star football recruit from Georgia, Alabama, Texas or Louisiana that he should turn down an SEC powerhouse because of a congressional map and see how that goes. The previous campaigns that targeted Florida and Texas had no visible effect on recruiting or free agency in either college or professional sports.

"This generation of Black athletes understands something that those who came before them were never afforded the chance to say so plainly: your talent is yours, and so is your community’s political power," Tylik McMillan, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, said in the release.

Once again, it's interesting to hear someone say "your talent is yours" but then immediately follow that with a statement that essentially says your talent is actually ours and we need to use it to help us further our agenda. The irony is almost too much at times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

The key is that the NAACP sees Black athletic talent as political power. An organization that claims to fight racism is asking an entire group, based on nothing but skin color, to join a political fight.

The organization is treating these athletes as political pawns instead of as young people with their own families, goals, futures and careers to think about. Some might choose schools because of politics. Most will choose schools because they believe those schools give them the best chance to play, develop, earn and eventually reach the next level.

The NAACP can call this empowerment in a flowery press release, but the message is still pretty clear: Black athletes should make sacrifices for the organization’s preferred political leanings.