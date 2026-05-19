Megan Rapinoe’s woke fans reject her luxury World Cup hospitality ticket sales pitch: 'Shill'

Picking one of the most miserable figures in sports, Megan Rapinoe, to influence exclusive World Cup hospitality ticket sales might not have been the smartest business decision.

The 40-year-old Rapinoe is being roasted on Instagram by her own fans for a "paid partnership" Instagram post the retired soccer vet posted on Monday.

"With hospitality, you get a guaranteed ticket with premium seating," Rapinoe promised. "With hospitality, you get a ticket plus dedicated entry, unlimited food and drinks, and plenty of time before and after the match to enjoy it all."

Sounds amazing, right? A quick check of the World Cup Hospitality website shows a price of $6,050 for one person to attend the June 12 USA-Paraguay match in Los Angeles, if you want access to the Pitchside Lounge.

Rapinoe's fans aren't happy that their hero is taking a check from FIFA to promote such elitism.

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"Too bad only the 1% can afford it," one of her fans replied on Instagram.

"Sad you are doing this Megan. They have out priced all the fans," wrote another fan.

Single-seat tickets to the USA-Paraguay match are selling for just over $1,000. The wokes who hate capitalism see this charade as Meg selling out for a paycheck.

"Rapinoe a shill for FIFA, how the mighty have fallen," an angry fan replied to her video.

Does Rapinoe even have the influence to move World Cup tickets? Outside the announcement of her breakup with her girlfriend, Sue Bird, Rapinoe isn't moving the Google Trends needle this year. Nothing says lack of energy for love of sports like Rapinoe telling fans to get excited about men's soccer when this woman is off running a Substack where she's writing about slowing down in life and smelling roses.

Just three people have replied to the post. Even the wokest of the wokes are ignoring poor Megan.

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She's not calling for cheaper tickets. She's not standing up against exorbitant ticket prices — even her enemy, President Trump, has called for lower World Cup prices. From an outsider looking in, it appears that Megan just wants to make money for Megan while ignoring the regular Americans she claims to fight for.

Perhaps Rapinoe was a fraud all along. It just took some people longer to figure it out than the rest of us.