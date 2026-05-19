NHL upholds penalties against Golden Knights but hints at possible future draft compensation if team complies

The Stanley Cup Playoff conference final matchups are set with the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes battling for the Prince of Wales Trophy in the East, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche facing off for the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

However, the Western Conference Final has one of the weirder subplots I can remember, and that is Vegas dealing with a slight scandal from their second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

After the decisive Game 6, head coach John Tortorella refused to address the media, and the next day the league — citing previous warnings about this — hit him with a massive $100,000 fine and stripped the Golden Knights of their second-round draft pick at the upcoming NHL Draft.

Tortorella and Vegas have been mum as to why he skipped his media obligations (and the handshake line), though it has been reported that it was due to frustrations over the suspension of Vegas D-man Brayden McNabb from an incident in Game 5.

Vegas had an opportunity to appeal these penalties and did so on Tuesday in New York City.

However, things didn't go their way — at least for now —according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Both penalties stand, but what's weird is that part about "if Vegas is compliant with rules, there could be some addressing of this in the future."

Who knows what that means. Maybe draft compensation in the future, but it seems like weak sauce to go, "You broke the rules... but, here you go."

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What was clear was that, per Friedman, the hearing did not discuss Vegas' refusal to permit teams to speak with former head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Now, this I was happy about.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Is it gentlemanly or sporting to withhold permission like this? No.

But I kind of like that Vegas plays hardball, especially with teams in their division. I think it will probably come back to bite them at some point, but it's entertaining as hell.

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However, if ever there was a time that the Golden Knights would not want off-ice distractions, it's now as they prepare to take on the juggernaut Colorado Avalanche.

The series gets underway on Wednesday night.