Comedian Andy Richter will serve as 'Commander in Beef' for the second-annual Wienie 500

There's no question that one of the most memorable parts of the run-up to the 2025 Indianapolis 500 was the Wienie 500.

A fleet of Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles burning rubber and whatever else around the Brickyard was, in a word, magic.

Now, this year, the race is getting its own celebrity "Commander in Beef," with the inaugural honor going to comedian Andy Richter.

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"We all remember where we were when the inaugural Wienie 500 kicked off last year, capturing the hearts of racing fans and hot dog lovers alike," Richter said in a statement. "I’m thrilled to be part of its return."

Richter is, of course, best known as Conan O'Brien's sidekick on his various late-night shows including "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" and finally, "Conan."

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He now hosts a podcast called "The Three Questions," and he gets to add "Commander in Beef" to his CV.

Last year's Wienie 500 was an absolute sideshow in the best way possible, and I think it's safe to say that was the idea from the start.

I mean, you know how exciting it is to see one Wienermobile out in the wild? Now imagine seeing like half a dozen road-going glizzies whipping around one of the most iconic tracks in all of motorsports.

Of course, once a Wienermobile gets its moment in Victory Lane, it's time to turn the attention toward the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and it's shaping up to be a good one.

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Of course, when is the Indy 500 ever a bad race?

Reigning Indy 500 champ and four-time series champion Alex Palou will start from pole alongside Alex Rossi — who may need to turn to a backup car after a huge crash in practice on Monday — in second, while Team Penske's David Malukas will complete the first row in third.