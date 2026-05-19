Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders took over Greece during an offseason bikini birthday vacation

Things are looking up right now for America's Sweethearts. Several members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders just gave Greece all it could handle of them during an offseason bikini vacation.

Is there a better offseason vacation than one involving bikinis? I'll leave that debate to much smarter people. This trip wasn't about proving or disproving that — it was apparently about celebrating a birthday.

Members of the cheerleading squad who were in attendance, from Abby Summers to Camille Sturdivant and others, were apparently there to celebrate Brooklyn Davis' birthday.

Mykonos and Santorini didn’t stand a chance. The cheerleaders are enjoying arguably the best part of the season for a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

COWBOYS CHEERLEADER DRILLED IN HEAD BY KICKOFF MISHAP IN FINAL GAME OF SEASON

They just came off of the NFL Draft last month, the expectations heading into the new season are high, and the devastation of coming up short again is several months away.

It's the perfect time for an offseason bikini vacation.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The birthday and being months away from realizing that the expectations heading into the season were, once again, way too high aren’t the only things the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have to celebrate.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the squad's Emmy Award-winning reality series was returning for a third season. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is set to air on June 16.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

"The world of DCC is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told," said director and executive producer Greg Whiteley. "I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them."

I told you, things are looking up right now for America's Sweethearts. The entire NFL season is ahead of them, they're coming off of fun in Greece, and they're back for another season on Netflix.