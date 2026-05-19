WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark will be the grand marshal of this year's Indianapolis 500

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in Indianapolis sports these days, so it only makes sense that she would be on hand to help kick off the city's most iconic sporting event.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is less than a week away and all of the pieces are falling into place.

We've got Brendan Fraser waving the green flag, reigning Indy 500 champ and four-time series champ Alex Palou starting from pole, and now we've got a grand marshal.

Clark will give the command for teams to fire up their engines ahead of the race in front of a sold-out Indianapolis Motor Speedway and millions more watching at home.

FOX NEWS SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER: INDY 500 READY FOR GREEN FLAG

"I'm honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500," Clark said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’"

It's a solid choice for grand marshal. Although, it is a little strange that IndyCar is more aware of, and willing to embrace, Clark's marketing power than even the WNBA is at times.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Weird.

That said, it's still a big win for the league as one of the biggest, most marketable players is getting some Indy 500 face time.

You can be sure that she'll get a big ovation from the hundreds of thousands on hand itching to get what is for my money the best race in all of motorsports year after year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin," IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles said. "Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that. Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle."

Coverage of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET on Fox.