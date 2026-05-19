Jason Kidd fired months after signing lucrative deal as Masai Ujiri demands 'new direction' for Mavericks

Jason Kidd oversaw perhaps the most chaotic stretch of basketball in Dallas Mavericks history. Now, he’s no longer tied to the franchise’s mess.

Announced Tuesday, the Mavericks and Kidd mutually agreed to part ways, ending a coaching tenure that began in 2021 and concluded with an even 205-205 regular-season record.

Just months ago, Kidd signed a lucrative multi-year contract extension, while owner Patrick Dumont leaned heavily on him following the firing of general manager Nico Harrison.

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But the winds of change swept quickly through Dallas after the hiring of new team President Masai Ujiri.

Tasked with evaluating a basketball operation that cratered to a dismal 26-56 finish this season, Ujiri wasted little time making his first major executive statement.

"Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals," the new Mavericks president said.

"We are thankful for Jason’s leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I’ve developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family."

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The sudden split also leaves an intriguing "what if" surrounding the development of Cooper Flagg.

The 2025 No. 1 overall pick and reigning Rookie of the Year had reportedly formed a strong working relationship with Kidd, who publicly expressed excitement about building the franchise’s next era around the young phenom. Instead, Ujiri opted for a complete cultural reset.

Kidd’s five-year coaching tenure in Dallas was a roller coaster.

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He reached the pinnacle of his coaching career by guiding the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 before orchestrating a thrilling run to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Yet the highs were quickly overshadowed by organizational instability.

The franchise stunned the NBA by trading away cornerstone Luka Dončić, plunging the roster into an immediate identity crisis.

What followed was a cascade of injuries to co-stars Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, along with polarizing roster moves such as the acquisition of D’Angelo Russell.

The Mavericks ultimately fell from championship contenders to the bottom tier of the standings.

"As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team," Ujiri added.

"We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention. We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve."

As a player, Kidd will forever be revered in Dallas for helping lead the franchise to its 2011 championship.

The Mavericks now begin a comprehensive search for their next head coach, hoping their next candidate is a promising figure with little regard for the spree of bad luck that has encumbered this organization.

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