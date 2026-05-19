NFL influencer Annie Agar pushes back on Ozempic accusations after latest pictures go viral

NFL social media influencer Annie Agar has been quite the hot name on the internet for some time now.

She got her start as a content creator doing comedic videos on a bevy of subjects surrounding the NFL, and her star has exploded in the last couple of years.

With internet fame, though, comes the unfortunate downside of constantly being under a microscope, and Agar got another reminder of the dark side of social media after a few recent posts showed her looking thinner than usual.

With how easy it is to get your hands on weight loss drugs like Ozempic or other GLP-1s these days, the accusations started immediately flying about whether or not Agar was taking over-the-counter drugs to help lose weight.

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It's a fairly common sight these days to see celebrities losing a shocking amount of weight over a short period of time, with Demi Moore being one of the latest to field accusations that she's abusing Ozempic with her ultra-skinny look at Cannes earlier this month.

Whether Moore is using a GLP-1 remains to be seen, but Agar heard the comments loud and clear and clapped back at her accusers with a two-minute-long video addressing the concerns about her weight, saying that a new diet is the reason for her svelte frame.

"There have been a lot of comments about Ozempic," Agar said in her response video. "First of all, I am not on Ozempic... I don't even take Tylenol, because the side effects freak me out."

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Agar was adamant that she's fine, and said her weight loss is a product of "calories in, calories out" and cutting refined sugars and alcohol from her diet, as well as a new incline walking program she recently started.

"I have learned recently... losing weight is all math," Agar explained.

She's right, in the sense that losing weight is really as simple as burning more calories than you consume, but some of the people who commented under her video don't seem quite as convinced.

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Agar acknowledged that the comments may have gotten to her a bit, mentioning in her video that she doesn't care if they come from a good place, but some of them felt like "rage bait."

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"Words do hurt," Agar said. "And I have been known to have a bad day or two with comments."

As someone who has dabbled in weight-loss journeys in the past few years, I believe it's entirely possible Agar is telling the truth.

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Changing your eating and exercise habits can have drastic effects on your appearance, even over a short period of time.

If Agar is doing it in a healthy and controlled way and if she's happy, more power to her.