Bet on Angels to ride momentum after Zack Neto's walk-off homer ended Athletics' no-hit bid

We were treated to a fantastic NBA Playoff game last night, and a very good NHL Playoff game as well, so I wouldn't blame you if you missed some of what happened in the baseball games. The Mets scored 10 runs in an inning, and the Diamondbacks, Rays and Marlins put up double-digit runs. The Padres shut out the Dodgers 1-0, but the best game was between these two, the Athletics and Angels.

The Athletics had a chance to make some history last night, but it didn't happen. They had a no-hitter going from J.T. Ginn. The Athletics finally scored a run in the top of the ninth inning and were leading the game 1-0. Ginn went out and was ready to complete the game. Unfortunately for him, the first batter he faced, Adam Frazier, hit a single. The next batter, Zack Neto, hit a two-run homer, winning the game for the Angels. It was a rough way for the Athletics to lose and put them under .500 for the season.

Looking to turn their fate today is Jacob Lopez. I'm sure that Ginn's start, while having a disappointing ending, inspired the team to try and deliver their absolute best. I'm not sure that Lopez has the stuff to get a no-hitter done or deliver a clean game at all. He is 3-2 with a 5.80 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP for the season. He is about the same on the road as he is at home in terms of performances. He has never faced any Angels hitters before today.

The Los Angeles Angels had hope for a little while in this season. However, the last 30 days have been a complete disaster. They were 11-10 on April 17. They are now 17-31, going 6-21 over their last 27 games. Here is what that stretch has looked like: four losses, a win, seven losses, a win, two losses, two wins, two losses, a win, six losses and Monday's win. That's a really tough stretch of baseball to deal with. The good news is that this division is still winnable if they can turn things around quickly.

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Mike Trout is having a somewhat resurgent season, but it looks like it will be wasted again. Maybe last night will give them some momentum. Looking to capture that momentum is Reid Detmers, who makes the start tonight. Detmers is just 1-4 for the season with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. He has been about the same on the road as he has been at home. None of his starts have been terrible. He only has two outings where he has allowed more than three earned runs. Athletics hitters are 8-for-32 against him, but outside of Jonah Heim, the team is 3-for-14.

A day after the teams combined for three total runs, the teams have an opportunity to knock around a couple of pitchers. Detmers is the better starter in the game, and I think that type of thing matters. We should expect the Angels to win this game. However, I don't trust either team's bullpen. I'm going to take the Angels through five innings.

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I don't have a player prop, but I do lean to the over through five innings and for the full game. Both teams struggled to score yesterday, so I think the bats heat up a bit in this one. The problem is neither team is all that great on offense, so I would only sprinkle this, or just not play it at all.

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