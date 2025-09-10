Dana White says UFC fighters deliberately hide pay from fans to avoid giving 'handouts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC fighters' pay — or lack thereof — has been a recent hot-button topic.

It is widely estimated that fighters are given a smaller share of the organization's revenue compared to athletes in other leagues and fighting promotions.

There is also much speculation that despite astronomical growth in recent years, fighters' pay has not scaled along with it.

UFC president Dana White admitted that fighters "don't want" fans to know "what they got paid," but not because they don't make enough.

Rather, White believes they don't want to give "handouts" when people find out how much they actually make.

"There's no gag order on any of these fighters. They could all sit down and do full interviews on how much they make and what they were paid …" White told Vegas PBS. "When people find out what you made, it makes life a lot tougher. There are a lot of people sitting around looking for handouts when they find out you made millions of dollars."

White's net worth is an estimated $500 million, and the UFC recently just scored a nearly-$8 billion deal with Paramount.

In 2014, former UFC fighters filed a suit in Las Vegas federal court, seeking class-action status, accusing the company of using "an anticompetitive scheme of long-term exclusive fighter contracts, coercion, and acquisitions of rival MMA promoters to establish and maintain dominance in the MMA industry and suppress fighter compensation," according to a Forbes report on developments in the suit.

That suit resulted in a $375 million settlement last year.

