Giants rookie Francis Mauigoa pranks Jaxson Dart with custom Miami Hurricanes jersey

For all the talk about the New York Giants' locker room being fractured, it sure seems those narratives couldn't be further from the truth.

After Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was called out on social media by former first-round pick Abdul Carter for his apparent support of President Donald Trump over the weekend, many in the media opined if this would cause dissension in the ranks.

If what we are seeing on social media is true, no one in New York should have anything to worry about.

Rookie offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa posted a video to X of him "gifting" a custom Miami Hurricanes jersey to his new quarterback, and the reaction from Dart is absolutely priceless.

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The Hurricanes jersey came complete with a "VRBO Fiesta Bowl" commemorative patch.

For those who don't know, Miami (Mauigoa's college team) beat Ole Miss (Dart's college team) in the Fiesta Bowl just this past January to secure a spot in the national championship game against Indiana.

It's a great prank, but beyond that, it shows that the locker room hasn't splintered much if at all after Dart's public appearance at Trump's speaking event over the weekend.

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Mauigoa famously declared that he would "die for" his quarterback on NFL Draft night, so it's nice to know those sentiments haven't changed based on political leanings.

And for anyone who is accusing Mauigoa of being a closeted Trump supporter, here is the big man himself saying if he could invite one celebrity to his first game as a Giant, it would be Barack Obama.

Dart likes Trump. Mauigoa likes Obama.

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Yet here they are, sharing a laugh and some light-hearted ribbing over their college football allegiances like guys do to each other.

There aren't any hard feelings between the two, and if there were, they were handled behind closed doors and not over social media.

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The Giants are going to be just fine because they have players like Mauigoa and Dart who can put any political differences that may exist between the two of them to the side for the greater good of the team.

There are a lot of people on the Internet right now who could take a page out of these two young men's books.

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You don't have to be at someone's throat based on which political party they support.

It's working out for the Giants' quarterback and his offensive lineman -- why can't it work for the rest of us?