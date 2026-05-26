Former NBA star Jason Williams severs ties with college team after weekend softball spat

Former NBA point guard Jason Williams has been known to frequent several different sporting events at the University of Florida over the years.

After all, he did play college basketball for the Gators and Billy Donovan in the late '90s, so it's no secret where his allegiances lie.

Those allegiances appear to be on shaky ground, though, as Williams, the man affectionately referred to as "White Chocolate," made a public appearance on the Fox Sports 1 show "Wake Up, Barstool" to denounce his ties with the Orange and Blue.

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"The only time I'll ever step foot on Gainesville's campus again is if my daughter plays softball there again," Williams told host Big Cat.

This came after Big Cat asked Williams if he was able to separate the Gators' softball program from his support for the basketball program.

"You are a Gator legend," Big Cat reasoned.

"Was, Big Cat. Was," replied Williams.

For the uninitiated, this all stemmed from the Softball Super Regional being held in Gainesville over the weekend, where the 11-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders shocked the sixth-seeded Gators in a winner-take-all rubber match on Sunday.

After the game, the Gators refused to shake hands with the Red Raiders as they celebrated on their home turf.

To make matters worse, Williams' daughter, Mia, was once a softball player at the University of Florida before transferring to Texas Tech.

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It's clear those scars still have not healed, and it adds some context to why Williams is being so nasty toward his former school.

Time heals all wounds, though, so I'm not sure if Williams will stay mad at the Gators forever.

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Then again, if he felt his daughter was slighted in any way by her former team, there may not be an expiration date on this newly formed beef between UF and the Williams family.

Blood is thicker than water, even if that water comes from the swamps of North Florida.