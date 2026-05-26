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Former NBA star Jason Williams severs ties with college team after weekend softball spat

The former Gator point guard appeared on 'Wake Up, Barstool' to air his grievances with his alma mater's softball team

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Former NBA point guard Jason Williams has been known to frequent several different sporting events at the University of Florida over the years.

After all, he did play college basketball for the Gators and Billy Donovan in the late '90s, so it's no secret where his allegiances lie.

Jason Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies points on the basketball court.

Jason Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies points on the court during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at The Pyramid in Memphis, Tenn., on April 8, 2003. The Grizzlies won 111-108. (Joe Murphy/NBAE)

Those allegiances appear to be on shaky ground, though, as Williams, the man affectionately referred to as "White Chocolate," made a public appearance on the Fox Sports 1 show "Wake Up, Barstool" to denounce his ties with the Orange and Blue.

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"The only time I'll ever step foot on Gainesville's campus again is if my daughter plays softball there again," Williams told host Big Cat.

This came after Big Cat asked Williams if he was able to separate the Gators' softball program from his support for the basketball program.

"You are a Gator legend," Big Cat reasoned.

"Was, Big Cat. Was," replied Williams.

Jason Williams of the Sacramento Kings passing the basketball during a game.

Jason Williams of the Sacramento Kings makes a pass against the Seattle Supersonics during an NBA game in Sacramento, Calif., circa 1999. (Rocky Widner/NBAE)

For the uninitiated, this all stemmed from the Softball Super Regional being held in Gainesville over the weekend, where the 11-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders shocked the sixth-seeded Gators in a winner-take-all rubber match on Sunday.

After the game, the Gators refused to shake hands with the Red Raiders as they celebrated on their home turf.

To make matters worse, Williams' daughter, Mia, was once a softball player at the University of Florida before transferring to Texas Tech.

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It's clear those scars still have not healed, and it adds some context to why Williams is being so nasty toward his former school.

Stephen C. O'Connell Center interior after basketball game in Gainesville Florida

A general view of the Stephen C. O'Connell Center after a basketball game between the Florida Gators and the Milwaukee Panthers in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 18, 2021. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Time heals all wounds, though, so I'm not sure if Williams will stay mad at the Gators forever.

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Then again, if he felt his daughter was slighted in any way by her former team, there may not be an expiration date on this newly formed beef between UF and the Williams family.

Blood is thicker than water, even if that water comes from the swamps of North Florida.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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