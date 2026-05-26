Carolina Hurricanes star Seth Jarvis' wild bathroom candy habits are getting some attention

The Carolina Hurricanes won an overtime thriller in Montreal to hand the Canadiens their first back-to-back losses this postseason and to take a 2-1 series lead.

So, naturally, much of the talk was about Hurricanes star Seth Jarvis and his strange candy habits.

As I said, naturally.

Jarvis has been a big piece of the puzzle for the Canes over the last few seasons — and a member of Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics — but he is also a heck of a character away from the ice.

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Earlier this month, one of his buddies (a group of whom handled siren duty earlier in the postseason) revealed that while staying at Jarvis' house, he found a bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters candy... in the bathroom.

I think it's an unwritten rule of being a guy that if you find a bag of candy at your buddy's house — even in the bathroom — you have to eat it without asking or telling him afterward.

But this needed some explaining.

After the Canes took Game 3, TNT's Jackie Redmond asked all the important questions were answered, and then the interview ended with an even more important question about Jarvis' bathroom candy.

"Where does one keep candy in a bathroom?" Redmond asked.

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"Between the sinks in a resealable bag, so people won't think I'm disgusting," Jarvis said with a sigh as if he had explained this methodology a thousand times (and may have for all we know). "It's not an open bowl of candy. I wash my hands, take some candy and seal it back up. No germs get in it."

Hey, that's sound reasoning. Don't we all get post-urination hankerings for Nerds Gummy Clusters? Those things rule!

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Back at the desk, the TNT crew was talking about how Jarvis not only keeps candy in every room of his house to create what he refers to as "ambiance."

All right, so there you have it. I'm not just leaving a dog-eared box of Lemonheads in my office because I'm lazy; I'm creating ambiance.