Titans' Will Levis faced sex tape hack, spent 'exorbitant amount of money' to investigate, mom says

The mother of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis opened up about how she and her son dealt with a sex tape that leaked of him and his former girlfriend in 2024.

Beth Levis revealed in an interview on "The Ross Tucker Podcast" that her son was the target of a hack from a group in Eastern Europe. The Titans selected then-Kentucky quarterback in the draft just one year prior to the hack.

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"Will actually ended up engaging in hiring a cyber security specialist and private investigator and spent an exorbitant amount of money to try to get to the bottom of this, and through that try to scrape, it’s amazing that you can do this, it’s crazy these people are even available, but try to scrape what they could to ultimately make this go away. And ultimately a lot of the content was taken down, but you can never scrape anything entirely from the internet, it’s there forever, there is a footprint unfortunately," she said.

"We did find out that actually this content was stolen and his private either laptop or digital platform/phone, whatever, was actually breached and invaded a year or two earlier when he was in college. And we come to find out this was an Eastern European hacking group that is notorious for trying to target what they think might be an attractive couple they can then expose and make and do what they do for attention."

Beth Levis never named the woman who was also featured in the sex tape. Levis dated Gia Duddy going into the draft. The two later split.

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"We actually came to terms with that, at least we knew where it came from. It wasn’t something malicious from who knows, somebody else."

Beth Levis said that the quarterback called her when he realized the sex tape was leaked and apologized. She said her heart "sank" hearing the apology.

Will Levis has been with the Titans since the 2023 season. He missed all of 2025 with an injury.

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He has 3,899 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes in 21 games. He’s likely to enter the 2026 season as Cam Ward’s backup.