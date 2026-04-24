Giants' draft pick has intense Jaxson Dart message: 'I’m ready to die for you'

New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa is ready for war.

Maybe that’s a bit hyperbolic, but that’s what the offensive lineman suggested after the team selected him with the No. 10 overall pick of Thursday night’s first round.

"I’ll die about this s--- man," he told ESPN when asked what he wanted Jaxson Dart to know about how he will protect him. "I’m ready to die for you man."

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Intense.

The Giants didn’t necessarily need to take an offensive lineman that high, especially with other holes to fill and safety Caleb Downs still on the board.

Mauigoa was a major reason why the Miami Hurricanes were able to make the college football national championship against the Indiana Hoosiers back in January. He was an All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection during the 2025 season.

He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the best blocker in each conference.

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Dart will welcome more offensive line help as he’s come under scrutiny for how he scrambles with the football. He took big hits during his rookie season as the Giants’ starter, which sparked criticism of his failure to slide when he sees defenders rushing toward him.

Still, Dart has maintained that he will keep running the way he wants.

"I understand the question, but this is football. I'm going to get hit if I'm in the pocket or outside the pocket," Dart said after a game against the New England Patriots.

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"I've played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn't be any shocker to anybody if you've followed along with my career. We're not playing soccer out here. You're going to get hit, things happen. It's just part of the game."