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Giants' draft pick has intense Jaxson Dart message: 'I’m ready to die for you'

The former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman addressed Dart after being drafted Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
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Colts' Daniel Jones talks Giants' Jaxson Dart amid rookie season, Brian Daboll firing Video

Colts' Daniel Jones talks Giants' Jaxson Dart amid rookie season, Brian Daboll firing

In wake of his old New York Giants team firing Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones tells Fox News Digital rookie Jaxson Dart will "figure it out" as he will navigate the NFL with another head coach.

New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa is ready for war.

Maybe that’s a bit hyperbolic, but that’s what the offensive lineman suggested after the team selected him with the No. 10 overall pick of Thursday night’s first round.

"I’ll die about this s--- man," he told ESPN when asked what he wanted Jaxson Dart to know about how he will protect him. "I’m ready to die for you man."

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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambling during a football game at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Jan. 4, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Intense.

The Giants didn’t necessarily need to take an offensive lineman that high, especially with other holes to fill and safety Caleb Downs still on the board.

Mauigoa was a major reason why the Miami Hurricanes were able to make the college football national championship against the Indiana Hoosiers back in January. He was an All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection during the 2025 season.

He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the best blocker in each conference.

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Francis Mauigoa celebrating after being selected by the New York Giants at the NFL Draft.

Francis Mauigoa of Miami celebrates after being selected as the tenth overall pick by the New York Giants during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 23, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Dart will welcome more offensive line help as he’s come under scrutiny for how he scrambles with the football. He took big hits during his rookie season as the Giants’ starter, which sparked criticism of his failure to slide when he sees defenders rushing toward him.

Still, Dart has maintained that he will keep running the way he wants.

"I understand the question, but this is football. I'm going to get hit if I'm in the pocket or outside the pocket," Dart said after a game against the New England Patriots.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing a pass during a game.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass in the fourth quarter as the Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 in East Rutherford on Jan. 4, 2026. (Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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"I've played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn't be any shocker to anybody if you've followed along with my career. We're not playing soccer out here. You're going to get hit, things happen. It's just part of the game."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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