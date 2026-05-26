Dustin Johnson gives hilarious three-word answer when asked to share thoughts of LIV Golf losing its funding

LIV Golf's future is represented by nothing but a ginormous question mark at this point in time, which also means the circuit's players don't exactly know what their own future holds.

While the uncertainty may be overwhelming for some, that is not the case whatsoever for Dustin Johnson.

Johnson, who was among the first big-name players to join LIV Golf in 2022, is known for being one of the most laid-back athletes, not just golfers, of his generation. DJ's thoughts, or lack thereof, about LIV's future with the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) officially pulling the plug on funding beyond 2026 may be the greatest representation yet of his uber-casual demeanor.

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Speaking ahead of LIV's event in South Korea, Johnson was asked whether or not he wanted to share his personal thoughts about the Saudis' recent pulling of funds. After all, it's the biggest news in professional golf, seeing as how it is forcing LIV to seek out other investors to stay afloat into 2027 and beyond.

"Long LIV golf," Johnson said.

That's it, that was his answer when asked to share some thoughts about the golf circuit he currently plays on that could potentially fold entirely in the coming months.

Some may see Johnson's comment and claim it's ignorant, but in reality, it's perfect, and coming from a player who understands the circumstances.

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Johnson is beyond his playing prime as a guy who turns 42 years old in June but who reportedly collected a check of $125 million to join LIV. That $125 million is in addition to the $81 million he earned while competing on the PGA Tour.

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On top of the generational wealth he's accrued over the years, he has a green jacket in his closet, plus his name is engraved on the U.S. Open trophy.

Johnson is set in every possible way one could imagine, and you certainly can't blame him for showing very little interest in LIV's future or the investment decisions the Saudi PIF is making.