Hall of Famer Tony Dungy endorses Michele Tafoya in crowded Minnesota Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy has formally endorsed Michele Tafoya as the Republican candidate in the Minnesota primary for a U.S. Senate seat.

And this one makes sense.

Dungy knows Tafoya well because both worked together for over a decade on the NBC Sunday Night Football telecast — Dungy as an analyst and Tafoya as the sideline reporter.

It also makes sense because despite their stints in the media covering the NFL, both are conservatives.

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"I've known Michele Tafoya for over 30 years, and I can tell you this: Michele is the real deal," Dungy said in an endorsement video shared by Tafoya on her X platform feed.

"She's grounded in faith, guided by strong values, and committed to doing what's right, even when it's not popular. Michele and I worked together in broadcasting for over a decade, and what impressed me most about her is her character.

"She loves this country, she cares deeply about families and kids, and she knows that leadership means accountability and service. Michele isn't a career politician. She's an independent thinker and a common sense conservative who's ready to stand up for Minnesota."

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Dungy lives in Florida, but he played quarterback at the University of Minnesota and after an NFL career as a defensive back, he served as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator from 1992 through the 1995 season. He used that job with the Vikings as a springboard to become the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1996.

The point is he has ties to Minnesota, so his endorsement should resonate with some voters.

"Our state needs principled leadership, and that's why I support Michele Tafoya for the United States Senate," Dungy continued in his video. "I know she'll represent the people of Minnesota well."

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Tafoya is headed to Minnesota's Aug. 11 Republican primary in what has become a crowded field.

The challengers include former NBA player Royce White, former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze, retired Navy officer Tom Weiler and farmer/computer scientist Mark York.

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The winner of the GOP primary will face off against one of two left-wing Democrats viewed as frontrunners — Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan or Rep. Angie Craig.

The general election will be held Nov. 3.

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