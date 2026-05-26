Dodgers minor league prospect Kendall George hurts himself after near collision with a bat dog

I thought it was impossible for someone not to love the idea of the minor league baseball bat dog.

You take an adorable pooch who thinks that fetching a Louisville Slugger is the most magnificent thing on earth, and everyone is happy.

Well, I think we may have found one guy who is a little less enthused about the idea of bat dogs.

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Coming up a little gimpy after jumping out of the way of one will have that effect.

According to The New York Post, Kendall George is the No. 13-ranked prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league system and is currently playing for the Tulsa Drillers.

During the second inning of a recent meeting with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals — with Tulsa already leading 13-6 at that point, which is wild — George scored on an RBI single.

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The camera momentarily cut away from him, but when it cut back, he was in some clear pain and spiked his batting helmet.

A quick replay revealed that he had hurt something while sidestepping a furry, bat-seeking missile.

That last-minute dodge caused George to tweak something, and the 21-year-old prospect had to leave the game.

Let's not place the blame on the good boy or girl who was just doing a great job at work.

If there is a bat on the ground, they will retrieve it at all costs.

But I feel like anyone who owns a dog has pulled the same move George did and probably completed it without incident dozens of times. Just the other day, I had to do it because my French bulldog was pumped about riding in the car.

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I'm fine (by the grace of God, apparently), but for some reason, George came up hobbled.

I can't imagine that this will have the team rethinking bat dogs. They're as much a part of the fabric of minor league baseball as affordable tickets and temporarily rebranding as a funny name like the Motorboaters or Bung Hammers.