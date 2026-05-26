Bryson DeChambeau insists he is ‘optimistic’ about the future of LIV Golf despite Saudis pulling funding

Optimism isn't exactly the overarching feeling surrounding LIV Golf at the moment, but Bryson DeChambeau is doing his best to keep the circuit's spirits high, and doing so with a slight change in tune.

In recent weeks, following the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) officially announcing that it will be pulling the plug on LIV funding after the 2026 season, DeChambeau has been a bit all over the place.

With LIV's future entirely up in the air, the two-time U.S. Open winner has, on multiple occasions, teased the idea that he could turn the majority of his focus to growing his YouTube channel and essentially just show up to major championships. DeChambeau has also spoken about a return to the PGA Tour, specifically the hurdles he sees in his way, if a path back presents itself.

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Now, ahead of this week's LIV event in Korea, where he is the defending champion, he's back beating the drum for the circuit and its future.

"We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did," DeChambeau said about the Saudi PIF's announcement. "We didn’t really see that coming. But that’s okay. One door closes, another opens.

"I think that’s the way a lot of us are looking at it. I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf. I’d quite honestly actually – how do I say it? I’m very optimistic with the business plan of team golf compared to other models, in my opinion."

DeChambeau also made it clear that he's doing all he can behind the scenes to give LIV its best opportunity for the future.

"We’ll see if investors like it or not. I’m giving all I can to make it happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen," DeChambeau explained.

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According to recent reports from Sportico and CNBC, LIV Golf has a new pitch for potential investors that is focused on a 10-event, global schedule. The 2026 LIV schedule includes 12 total events.

The league is reportedly seeking $250 million to $350 million to continue operations, while projecting a profit within three years.