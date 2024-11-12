Robert Griffin III wants end to Trump-supporter hatred: 'Not how you unite people'

In a time of divisiveness following the election, a former NFL quarterback is trying to play peacemaker.

Robert Griffin III posted on X last week that "Black Men do support Black Women" after MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called out "misogyny from Black men."

"Stop tearing down and blaming black men for everything under the sun when it comes to Black Women," the former Baylor star wrote on X.

On Tuesday, one week post Donald Trump's victory, Griffin again preached unification, this time calling out those who are quick to lambaste Trump supporters.

"Dear America, this is a safe space. Calling any of the 75 Million Americans who voted for Donald Trump bigots is not how you unite people," Griffin posted on X. "How would you build a community where Black, White, Native American, Hispanic, Asian and all people celebrate their unique cultural backgrounds and beliefs without divisiveness?"

Democrats and anti-Trump critics spouted every type of analysis to try to pinpoint the reason Harris failed to win the White House nearly four months after she was appointed to take President Biden’s place in the presidential race after he dropped out.

Simultaneously, many Harris supporters on social media are unfollowing or cutting off those who voted for Trump in his third run for president.

Griffin criticized Trump and President Biden during their first debate on CNN June 27.

"My God, this Presidential debate proves that we need younger presidential candidates," Griffin wrote on X that night.

Griffin, though, said he felt Trump won the election upon the first assassination attempt on his life.

"Hey man, I don't really care how much you love or hate President Donald Trump. Now is not the time to play politics. Now's the time to pray for Donald Trump, his family and the families of those who lost someone in the shooting. We got people out here who are so focused on the fact that they think that this assassination attempt was staged, and they are forgetting about the fact that someone died," Griffin said in a video shortly after the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

