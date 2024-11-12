Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Robert Griffin III wants end to Trump-supporter hatred: 'Not how you unite people'

'How would you build a community...without divisiveness?'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In a time of divisiveness following the election, a former NFL quarterback is trying to play peacemaker.

Robert Griffin III posted on X last week that "Black Men do support Black Women" after MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called out "misogyny from Black men."

"Stop tearing down and blaming black men for everything under the sun when it comes to Black Women," the former Baylor star wrote on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

RG3 at the Pro Bowl

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III looks on during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, one week post Donald Trump's victory, Griffin again preached unification, this time calling out those who are quick to lambaste Trump supporters.

"Dear America, this is a safe space. Calling any of the 75 Million Americans who voted for Donald Trump bigots is not how you unite people," Griffin posted on X. "How would you build a community where Black, White, Native American, Hispanic, Asian and all people celebrate their unique cultural backgrounds and beliefs without divisiveness?"

Robert Griffin at the Pro Bowl

Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Robert Griffin III during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Democrats and anti-Trump critics spouted every type of analysis to try to pinpoint the reason Harris failed to win the White House nearly four months after she was appointed to take President Biden’s place in the presidential race after he dropped out.

Simultaneously, many Harris supporters on social media are unfollowing or cutting off those who voted for Trump in his third run for president.

Griffin criticized Trump and President Biden during their first debate on CNN June 27. 

"My God, this Presidential debate proves that we need younger presidential candidates," Griffin wrote on X that night. 

Griffin, though, said he felt Trump won the election upon the first assassination attempt on his life.

Robert Griffin III on ESPN

Robert Griffin III on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hey man, I don't really care how much you love or hate President Donald Trump. Now is not the time to play politics. Now's the time to pray for Donald Trump, his family and the families of those who lost someone in the shooting. We got people out here who are so focused on the fact that they think that this assassination attempt was staged, and they are forgetting about the fact that someone died," Griffin said in a video shortly after the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.