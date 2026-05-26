Naomi Osaka's all-black French Open outfit rivals her jellyfish-inspired look from the Australian Open

Whether you view it as a refreshing trend or a giant distraction, there is no denying that Naomi Osaka knows how to make an entrance onto the tennis court.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has made it a habit to wear over-the-top, nontraditional outfits while taking the court on the game's biggest stages, and at this year's French Open, that trend has continued.

Walking out of the tunnel for her first-round match against Laura Siegemund on Tuesday, Osaka wore an all-black corset and matching skirt.

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The outfit looked like something you'd see a celebrity wear at a red carpet event, not while walking onto the clay courts of Roland Garros, but as we're all well aware at this point, Osaka goes to the beat of her own drum.

Osaka kept the skirt on right up until she and Siegemund began their warm-up session.

While the all-black look was eye-catching, it wasn't exactly flashy, but the Nike outfit she had underneath the black get-up checked both of those boxes.

The all-gold, highly reflective outfit she wore during the match made Siegemund's bright green attire look tame, which isn't exactly the easiest thing to accomplish.

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Osaka's all-black look, coupled with the incredibly bright gold outfit, may seem like quite the obscure combo, but it pales in comparison to the outfit she showed off at the Australian Open in January.

The 28-year-old took to the court in Australia in a preposterous outfit, complete with a white hat covering her face, long-flowing pants and an open umbrella draped over her shoulder.

Osaka told Vogue that the ludicrous Aussie Open outfit was inspired by a picture of a jellyfish that her two-year-old daughter got excited about. She essentially, and hilariously, sat down with a design team ahead of the Grand Slam and said, ‘I’d like to show up to the Australian Open dressed like a jellyfish, let's make that happen.'

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The all-black outfit at the French Open didn't prove to be any distraction for Osaka on Tuesday as she took down Siegemund in straight sets.

Osaka, the No. 16 seed in the tournament, has failed to make it past the third round in past French Open appearances.